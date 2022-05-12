Vasconcelos delighted as the runs flow against champions Warwickshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos of Northamptonshire celebrates after scoring his century against Warwickshire

The skipper had struggled for runs in the opening four matches of the campaign, but he more than made up for that on the first day against the Bears.

The 24-year-old cracked 21 fours and two sixes in his 197-ball stay as Northants took complete control after being asked to bat by Bears skipper Will Rhodes.

And with fellow opener Will Young making 134 to score his first century for the club, Northants closed on a superb 372 for two from 96 overs on what was a dream day for John Sadler's side.

Will Young celebrates his century at Edgbaston

"It's been a tough few weeks in terms of my batting," said Vasconcelos, who had hit just 90 runs in his previous seven innings.

"It hasn't quite gone to plan for whatever reason so it is nice to answer some of the critics with a big score.

"It sounds a bit weird but I've felt like I have been playing well the whole time but not scoring runs."

The elegant left-hander also paid tribute to his opening partner.

"Batting with someone as good as Will really helps," said Vasconcelos.

"Having that calibre of player batting with you means there is always stuff to learn.

"Even if he not saying anything, you are always picking up things that he does, so it's great to be at the other end with the best seat in the house."

Reigning champions, Warwickshire endured a nightmare day on home soil, and Vasconcelos rubbed salt into their gaping wounds as he said he would have batted even if he had the choice.

"If we had won the toss, we would have had a bat," said the County skipper.

"We felt it would be difficult for the first hour, but that it would get better to bat and then spin a bit later in the game.

"For us to be none down at lunch was a big confidence-booster for the whole squad.

"It was just one of those days when everything you tried seemed to work.

"It was a day when you feel you are in a zone when you are not going to get out so I'm glad I cashed in.