Time is running out, admits Steelbacks boss Ripley

Richard Levi was bowled by Colin Ackermann

Ripley's side lost by 34 runs to previously winless Leicestershire Foxes, who racked up 200 for two, with Josh Inglis hitting a career-best 103 not out.

It means the Steelbacks are now the only side in the entire competition yet to claim a victory in this T20 season.

And Ripley said: "I think you have to give credit where credit is due and it was a very good inning by Josh Inglis.

"He didn't give us a chance in terms of a catch or anything like that. He hit the ball in different areas over short third man and fine leg and had power.

"You try and debrief as honestly as you can and put things we could have done differently on the table.

"Maybe we could have kept trying to get Inglis out rather than dropping back to defend and just trying to stop him from scoring.

"We were under the pump because 200 was above par and we needed something special from our top order, but we are short of runs.

"That was only our second 50 this year the one Rob Keogh scored there.

"We are short, we know we're short and time is running out."

Leicestershire centurion Inglis said: "While Arron (Lilley) was really going I just thought it was a better option for me just to get him on strike and take it deeper.

"I probably faced five balls in three or four overs, so I had to try and keep my head and not go too hard.

"The scoop is a shot I'm very comfortable in playing and it's one of my better boundary options. It's a pain for the bowlers because if you can play it, fine leg has to come up and it brings someone else in the ring and creates other options.

"I was thinking about the hundred at 90 but by that time you are looking to hit most balls for four or six, so it is not the same as the pressure of being on 90 in a four-day game.