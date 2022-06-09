Taylor warns Steelbacks against complacency as they face struggling Rapids

Tom Taylor says the Steelbacks have 'got something going' this season (Picture: Peter Short)

The New Road side will arrive at Wantage Road rock-bottom of the North Group, while Northants are third and boast a 100 per cent home record of three wins out of three.

Rapids have won just one of their six matches to date, although that was an impressive one against Birmingham Bears, and are reaching the point of no return to get into the top four.

They are currently five points adrift of fourth-placed Yorkshire, but Taylor is wary of what a side that won the competition as recently as 2018, and also reached the final 12 months later, is capable of.

"With the players they have, Worcestershire are a very dangerous side," said the 27-year-old.

"Perhaps they will be targeting Thursday to get something going for themselves.

"We just have to carry on as we have been and try and perform well."

For Taylor, Thursday's clash with Rapids is all about maintaining their current momentum.

Steelbacks have enjoyed a good start to the 2022 campaign, shrugging off their humbling opening night no-show against Bears.

Their home form has been exceptional, winning all three games against Durham, Leicestershire Foxes and Derbyshire Falcons, and their next two matches are at the County Ground as well.

They host the Rapids on Thursday before entertaining Lancashire Lightning next Friday (June 17).

The current home run is a great opportunity for the Steelbacks to cement their place in the top four, and Taylor says that is the aim.

"We have started well and we feel like we have got something going here," said the former Leicestershire man, whose career-best four for 27 helped set up Tuesday's five-wicket win over Derbyshire.

"We feel we have something building, and we just have to keep going with that.

"We have to try and hold on to this momentum we have got, but also to not try and look too far ahead.

"It is about taking it game by game, and Lynny (Chris Lynn) said something brilliant the other day in that every game we are nought for nought.

"So we have to keep going with that mentality, and that is what we will do on Thursday."

The Steelbacks have named an unchanged squad for the clash against Rapids.