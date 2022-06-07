Taylor delighted as Steelbacks show strength in depth to down Derbyshire

Tom Taylor claimed four wickets as the Steelbacks beat Derbyshire by five wickets

Taylor was the pick of a strong bowling show, claiming four for 27 from his four overs, as the Falcons were restricted to 151 for nine, and skipper Josh Cobb then top-scored with a fluent 70 from 44 balls as the Steelbacks got home at 155 for five with 11 balls to spare.

Taylor was there at the end, unbeaten on 12, as he and Rob Keogh (28no) put on 22 to see their side to their fourth win in seven games in the North Group.

The win came off the back of a nervy last-over win at Durham chasing a similar score on Sunday, and Taylor admitted: "It was to not take it into the last over this time and I am happy with the win. It was a good performance.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Lynn was dismissed for a first-ball duck

"We thought it would be a good pitch and we were going to bat first as well, it normally is a very good white ball surface here.

"We thought they were below par, because we would have been hoping for up around 180 if we had batted first, that's what we were talking about.

"If they had got that then it would have been an even trickier chase, but you never know with the fresh pitches here.

"We got a couple of wickets in the powerplay and sometimes it works for you, but other times the ball can fly. But the catches went to hand and it was a very good powerplay for us."

Derbyshire were 40 for two after the opening six overs and never really got going, but the total was still a trick one to chase, especially as Northants lost star batter Chris Lynn to the first ball of their replay.

That brought Cobb to the crease and he took the game away from the visitors.

"Sometimes it is going to be your night at the top of the order, as much as it is from a bowler's perspective, and Cobby played a great role for us today," said Taylor.

"He didn't even get to bat a couple of games ago for one of the only times in his career, but he played a magnificent innings.

"When you are chasing a little niggly score like 150, for somebody to go and play that sort of innings for us took that pressure off towards the back end."

And on his own efforts with the ball, Taylor admitted he was forced to have a rethink about his methods after a disappointing opening few matches.

"It is a very fickle game isn't it? Sometimes it's your night and sometimes it isn't," said the former Leicestershire man, who claimed three wickets in his fourth and final over.

"In those first three games it wasn't my night so I went away and tried to bowl a little bit straighter.

"I think that was the big thing, as I was providing a little bit too much width than I was hoping for, but that was the only real work-on.

"I have just tried to back my skills that I came into the competition with, and in the last three games I have come out alright."