Steelbacks skipper Cobb’s mixed feelings at Blast break

Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb

Northants were 73-run winners over Worcestershire Rapids on Thursday night, racking up their fourth straight home Blast win in some style to move up to second in the North Group table.

Cobb's men have built up some serious momentum having won three matches in a row, but due to the schedule throwing a round of County Championship fixtures in the middle of the Blast programme, they now have to wait for their next match.

Northants have a completely free week as they are not involved in the Championship fixtures, and although Cobb says having a complete break does have its advantages, he also admits he would have liked to have just carried on playing.

Asked about the break, the skipper said: "It is frustrating, and it isn't.

"We have a few niggles, so it gives us good time to sort some of those out.

"But from a momentum side of things it would have also been a good time to keep going.

"So we have got to make sure that is still there when we come back.

"But it will be good to have the chance to freshen up, and then hopefully come back strong."

One of the main niggles concerns the fitness of Australian batsman Chris Lynn. who suffered a calf strain on his way to a brilliant 113 not out in the win over the Rapids.

Lynn is confident he will be fit to face Lancashire, and he will be very keen to do so having missed the match between the sides at Old Trafford due to a tooth infection.