Steelbacks set for 'must-win' match against Birmingham Bears

The Steelbacks go to Birmingham Bears on Sunday (picture: Peter Short)

Matt Breetzke is ready for a 'must-win' match at Birmingham Bears after helping to propel the Steelbacks past Derbyshire Falcons on Friday night.

Breetzke smashed 93 off 45 balls as Northants secured a much-needed 13-run win on home soil.

Back from Test duty with South Africa, Breetzke adjusted instantly to the change of format, setting the pace with nine fours and five sixes in a partnership of 125 in 10.4 overs with skipper David Willey, who made 53 off 33 deliveries (6 fours, 2 sixes).

It helped the Steelbacks make their way to a massive 237 for four before they eventually finished the job by limiting the Falcons to 224 for six in reply.

Northants had lost their previous five matches in the Vitality T20 Blast, having won their opening six games in the competition.

So the victory against the Falcons was hugely welcome, and the perfect way to go into a huge clash with the Bears at Edgbaston on Sunday afternoon (start time 3pm).

“The win feels really good," Breetzke said.

"What the boys have been through over the last couple weeks has been a real challenge.

"We started off the comp really well, but to get a win today, it's a special feeling.

“It's always nice to contribute. I've been hungry to get the boys into the play-offs, so that's always a good mindset to be in.

“I felt pretty decent, I won't lie. A bit gutted I didn't get the 100, but we won. So, happy days.

“It (the match against the Bears) is a must-win game and hopefully we can get some good rest tomorrow and then go strong on Sunday."

Breetzke put jet-lag behind him to produce a stellar individual performance.

And he loved being back at Wantage Road.

He said: "It wasn't easy. Obviously, I got off the plane yesterday, but yeah, fitness is important and luckily, I pulled through.

"It (playing at Wantage Road) was unreal. It was our last group game here, so to send the crowd off with the win was really special and they sort of pulled the guys through tonight. So that was good.”

The Falcons put up a real fight, starting strongly before the Steelbacks eventually got a grip on the game.

"I thought we were in trouble there, but the boys pulled it back nicely, which is a great thing going forward and we showed a lot of character," Breetzke said.

Derbyshire opener Aneurin Donald, who smashed 71 from just 22 balls, said: “We were really close (in the run chase) and it would have been such a good notch on our belt to knock off a target like that, but it's never straightforward.

"Me and Jewelly (Caleb Jewell) are really pleased with how we played and really tried to break the game open. We felt like we really broke the back there. But ultimately, we both got out in the same over which is always going to kill momentum.

"So anytime you chase 240 would be really special. And to get that close, it probably makes it more frustrating but probably sums up the year we've had so far."