Steelbacks' overseas signing Chris Lynn set to play for seconds in T20 clashes

Australian Chris Lynn is set to play for the Northamptonshire second team in T20 matches this week

That's because there is a very real chance that world-class white ball batter Chris Lynn could be lining up against them.

The Brisbane Heat and Australia star has been signed up to play for the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast, which starts on May 26 with a trip to Edgbaston to take on Birmingham Bears.

But the 32-year-old has decided to fly to the UK early, and head coach John Sadler says he is keen to get out in the middle as quickly as possible.

And that means he could play for the seconds in T20 Central Group double headers at Northampton against Gloucestershire on Tuesday (11.30am and 3pm), at Taunton against Somerset on Thursday and then against Warwickshire in Birmingham next week.

Lynn landed in the UK on Sunday, and Sadler revealed: "Chris has been mad keen to play some second team fixtures.

"We have some games on Tuesday, Thursday and then the following Tuesday as well.

"He has been determined to get here early so that he can play in those games and get acclimatised, which is a good sign that he is hungry and ready to go.

"We have left it open to him that he can play when he wants in those games.

"If he wants to play in all the games then he can, if he wants to play in some of them then it is up to him.

"He knows what he needs to do to get ready.

"But the fact that he wants to come over early, get acclimatised and play some cricket is a great sign."

Lynn has score more than 6,000 T20 runs in his career, at a strike-rate of better than 142.

He has starred in the Big Bash in Australia, in the Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.