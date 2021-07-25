Steelbacks get One Day Cup campaign off to a losing start as Hogan and Cooke star for Glamorgan

Ben Curran hit a half-century in the Steelbacks' defeat

Hogan turned in a hostile opening spell to claim two early scalps while Cooke, 24, followed up three wickets on List A debut against Warwickshire on Thursday by removing the Steelbacks' middle order and hit an unbeaten 33 with the bat.

Earlier an assured 86 from New Zealand international Hamish Rutherford provided the bedrock for Glamorgan before some brutal hitting from Cooke and Tom Cullen pushed them to an imposing 295 for six.

Despite 65 from Tom Taylor, the target proved beyond Northants' reach as they lost their opening game of the tournament.

Rutherford shared a 68-run opening stand with Nick Selman who offered a simple caught and bowled chance to teenage debutant, left-arm wrist-spinner Freddie Heldreich.

The youngster picked up a second when he got one through Steven Reingold’s forward defensive and hit the top of off-stump.

Rutherford combined a mixture of sweetly timed sweeps and cuts with some crunching boundaries and found an ally in skipper Kiran Carlson.

The pair took the attack to the spinners, before Ben Sanderson removed both in quick succession.

First Carlson top edged a bouncer straight to Heldreich at fine leg.

Then just when Rutherford looked set for a century, he chopped on to his stumps. When Billy Root hooked a short ball from Tom Taylor to a diving Charlie Thurston at deep square leg, Glamorgan had lost had lost three wickets for 23 runs in 5.2 overs.

Cullen broke the shackles with three boundaries off Heldreich before Callum Taylor hit namesake Tom over his head for six. After a stand of 60 in 10 overs, Taylor had a big swing at Taylor and was bowled.

Glamorgan needed a big finish and Cullen and Cooke obliged by taking the attack to experienced seamers Sanderson and Wayne Parnell.

The pair pummelled Sanderson for 23 in one over as the last five yielded 66 runs.

Cooke hit Sanderson for a huge straight six into the pavilion and Cullen hit another maximum over long-on before running three to bring up his half-century off just 40 balls.

Hogan struck in the first over of the chase, drawing the edge from Emilio Gay and later bowling Rob Keogh.

It was not all brute force from 40-year-old Hogan though who used conditions to beat the bat repeatedly.

Lukas Carey claimed the third wicket after an early mauling at the hands of Ricardo Vasconcelos, before the Steelbacks skipper edged behind to leave the hosts 49 for three.

Curran and Saif Zaib looked to relieve the pressure, scoring three quick boundaries against rookie duo spinner Steven Reingold and seamer Andrew Gorvin, but the pair, with just one List A appearance behind them, started to exert control, backed up well in the field.

Curran kept busy with a run-a-ball half-century, after starting his account with two straight boundaries.

He and Zaib added 65 before Northants lost three wickets for 18 in four overs.

Curran skied a delivery from Cooke which was comfortably caught by the keeper.

Then Hogan returned to pick up Thurston who chipped to mid-on before Zaib pulled Cooke to square leg.