Special day for Stuart despite Steelbacks' defeat to Sussex

Justin Broad was chosen to present Stuart van der Merwe with his cap (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It wasn't the performance or the result the Steelbacks hoped for on Sunday, but it didn't sour the experience too much for youngster Stuart van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe looked at home on debut after being dropped at slip first ball. His 59 (60 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was a proactive, confident innings from the 20-year-old, full of invention.

But it wasn't enough to help Northants claim the win in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup clash at the County Ground as Sussex Sharks chased down the home side's 295 for eight in style, with seven wickets and 19 balls to spare.

“It was a day that I've always been looking forward to and I’m really chuffed to just make my debut," van der Merwe said.

"It obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, but just very happy to be out there playing.

“It was great to have Broady (Justin Broad) present my cap. I know him from back home, obviously a South African mate, so yeah it was really good. He’s definitely someone that I look up to a lot, especially the way he's gone about it (getting into county cricket), not the easiest way, but yeah, he's got to where he wants to be."

Van der Merwe had teamed up with James Sales, who hit an impressive 98, to help the Steelbacks to get close to the 300-mark.

But it was a day to forget with the ball, the bowling often wayward and with multiple errors in the field.

“It was definitely a good platform to start, and then obviously it was quite nice to just contribute," van der Merwe said.

"That’s the first time I’ve batted with Salesy and a couple of the lads that obviously haven't played much Twos stuff. But yeah, it was great just to be out there.

“It was quite a nice track to bat on. I think they just batted really well. Credit to Charlie (Tear), he took the game away from us, but yeah, definitely a great wicket to bat on.

“I’m just buzzing to play. This was the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of. It was definitely very special to play in front of a crowd like that, especially when they're behind you too. You can't ask for more.”

On trialling for various counties and finally getting a contract for this competition, van der Merwe said: “It’s definitely something I've been dreaming about my whole life.

"It's not the easiest thing, trialling around. You need a bit of luck, right time, right place definitely.

“I was born in South Africa and came over in 2021 and did sixth form year at boarding school. So yeah, it’s been pretty tough. That was down at Reed’s School in Surrey. And now I'm currently at Leeds University."

Sussex opener Charlie Tear, who smashed an impressive 159 from 146 balls, said: “We spoke in the morning as a group, as a batting unit, about wanting to play with freedom and intent from ball one.

"We've got naturally aggressive players, and when we let ourselves play like that, I think we get the best from ourselves.

“The chase on Friday against Lancashire filled the team with confidence. I think the way Clarky (Tom Clark) and Hainesy (Tom Haines) have been playing set the intent. And I think new batters coming in are just going from ball one, starting as if they were already 20 or 30. And I think that just keeps the momentum going and as a bowling unit, it’s going to be difficult to bowl at us.

“Hainesy has masses of experience. We were just talking in the middle about plans and when to maybe go on the attack and when to just work it around. So, he helps hugely.

“I feel like I've been playing good cricket all year, and, yeah, it's just nice to get an opportunity and take it really. That’s the most pleasing thing.

“I got off to a quicker start than I thought I probably would have. That just happened naturally, and I thought I've got to keep going. But then once you get out of the power play, you go through the gears and play the situation.

“It was quite a good wicket. It didn't spin loads, came onto the bat pretty nicely, a little bit two-paced at times. But a good wicket.

“I think we're getting better each game, which is an exciting thing. That's what you want to do in these sorts of tournaments. We’ll rest up now and then play Somerset at home. And yeah, we're full of confidence.”