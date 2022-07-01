Skipper Vasconcelos puts pen to paper on new Northants contract

Ricardo Vasconcelos has signed a three-year contract extension with Northants

It means the 24-year-old will be staying at the County Ground until at least th end of the 2025 season.

South African-born Vasconcelos initially joined Northants in 2018, and has gone on to score close to 4,000 runs in all competitions.

He has hit seven centuries for the County, with a highest score of 185 not out, and took over as captain of the LV= Insurance County Championship team from Adam Rossington at the beginning of this summer.

“We’re delighted that Ricardo has decided to commit to Northamptonshire.” said cricket committee board member Nigel Felton.

“We think this sends a strong signal to our players and supporters and reinforces our intent to continue to compete as a club.”

The news of Vasconcelos committing to life at the County Ground comes hot on the heels on the news of England all-rounder David Willey rejoining the club from Yorkshire.

Willey returns to Northants n October, and has signed a four-year deal with the club.