Seamer White signs new two-year deal at Northants

The 30-year-old has rounded off an excellent week for himself by putting pen to paper on a contract that ensures he will a County player until at least the end of the 2024 season.

White has found his first team opportunities somewhat limited since initially signing for the club back in 2020, but he is highly-rated by the coaching staff and was selected for the clash with Warwickshire this week.

He went on to prove his worth as he bowled superbly to claim four for 66 from 28 overs.

Jack White has signed a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire

The match at the County Ground was only his 10th in first-class cricket, having been offered his professional chance by Northants at the age of 28, and he will now be hoping to make up for lost time.

“I’m delighted to have signed for another couple of years.” said White, who was spotted by the County while playing Grade cricket in Australia.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place with my cricket at the moment so hopefully I can contribute to some success for Northamptonshire in the near future.”

Bowling coach Chris Liddle has been impressed by what he has seen from White in the past two-and-a-half summers, with the Cumbrian also performing well in last season's Royal London One Day Cup.

“Jack’s a hard worker and he’s a great bloke to have around," said Liddle, who is also assistant coach to John Sadler.

"The skillset he has as a bowler is exciting.

“His red ball skills and the way he has bought into developing those skills over the last couple of winters has been great and he’s starting to see the rewards of that.”

White is part of a strong seam bowling group at the County Ground, and Liddle says it is important that there are plenty of options in the squad.

"You can’t rely on just one or two bowlers to play every single game," said the former Gloucestershire left-armer.

"We’re trying to build a squad of bowlers so that we can bring people into games and they’ll be able to lead that attack and put in performances for us.