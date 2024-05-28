Justin Broad (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northants have announced that Freddie Heldreich, Gus Miller and Justin Broad have all signed new deals to remain at the County until at least the end of 2025.

The trio were out of contract at the end of 2024 but will now continue at the club for at least another year.

"We're delighted to get the lads to extend their deals for another year." Northants head coach John Sadler said.

"They're all incredibly hard workers, conduct themselves very well and are capable of making some really positive contributions to the team in the future."

Heldreich enjoyed a successful Blast campaign last season, taking 17 wickets, and he is excited about the year ahead.

"I'm really excited to sign on for another year and it takes some pressure off me going into the blast," Heldreich said.

"After what I’ve felt was a really good winter working on some red ball as well as white ball, I'm feeling hungry for hopefully another year of wickets and team success."

Heldreich hasn't featured so far this season but is eager for white ball cricket to get underway so that he can help the team to succeed.

"Personal success would be nice but my full focus is doing what is required to help the team win,” he added.

"There’s nothing I want more than the team to make their way to a finals day, if that involves me playing or helping where I can, running drinks.

"I still have strong ambitions to take my white-ball game into franchise cricket with dreams of travelling the world but currently all I want is success for Northants and to get back to winning some trophies."

Broad signed his first professional contract with Northamptonshire in 2023 and has been heavily involved in the first team in recent weeks, recently impressing with a career-best score of 75 against Derbyshire.

The all-rounder has admitted there have been difficult times, but he was delighted to be extend his contract for a further year.

"I’m super excited and happy to have extended for another year and I am grateful to Sads (John Sadler) and the board for trusting in me and giving me an opportunity to continue to grow as a cricketer." Broad said.

"There have been a few tough moments, but I have experienced some different roles in the games I have played and I hope I can take a lot from those times and learn a lot from them.

"I would love to try to cement my position in the first team in all formats and most importantly try to contribute to some wins."

A graduate of the club's talent pathway, Miller has enjoyed a positive start to the season and is keen to continue that early form.

"It's obviously a nice feeling extending my contract for another year." Miller said.