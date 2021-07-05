Sadler expecting Northants' clash against Yorkshire to 'go down to the wire'

Simon Kerrigan is congratulated by Emilio Gay (left) and Tom Taylor after claiming one of his four wickets against Yorkshire

And he will be hoping Lady Luck will be on the County's side on this occasion, with the agonising one-run defeat at the hands of the White Rose at Headingley in their previous meeting in May still very fresh in the memory.

Yorkshire will resume day three on 159 for six in their second innings, a lead of 147 over the County, with David Ripley's men needing to win the game to keep alive realistic hopes of a top two finish in the Group Three table.

The key wicket on resumption on Tuesday morning will be that of Harry Brook, who is well set on 76 not out, standing tall in the face of some quality spin bowling from Simon Kerrigan, with the former Lancashire man taking four for 31 from 20 overs!

Ricardo Vasconcelos celebrates reaching his half-century in Northants' first innings total of 170 for nine

Spin was also an issue for the Northants batsmen as Dom Bess claimed a career-best seven for 43, and Sadler knows the pair are going to continue to be key to their respective side's chances.

“I think it’s going to be a close game," said Sadler. "It will go down to the wire, but hopefully it’ll not be as close as the previous game!

“Brook has played really well and held the innings together, but we know if we can get him out early in the morning the game’s right open.

“There are two international spinners, it’s great to watch and every ball’s an event!

"Bessy’s world-class and a few of our batsmen found him hard work.

“Then Kegsy (Kerrigan), we know how good he is. He showed that again today and hopefully he can pick up a couple more in the morning."

Bess was delighted with his own performance, and is already licking his lips at the prospect of getting at the Northants batsmen again in the second innings on what is a wearing pitch.

“I was very happy with how the ball came out," said Bess. “And I’m just as pleased with how we’ve got ourselves back into the game, limiting them to a lead of 12.

“We’ve lost a few poles today, so it’s about making sure we keep chipping away at our lead and, when we get the ball back in our hands, putting them under as much pressure as we can.

“They’ve had three T20s on it (the wicket) and 180 overs in this game already. so there are certainly balls in there.

“But if you really do apply yourselves, you can score runs. Anything up around 200 will be a really tricky chase.”

Northants were certainly handicapped on day two as they were without Luke Procter due to 'personal reasons', leaving them with just 10 batsmen.