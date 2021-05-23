Rain the only winner as Northants' clash with Lancashire ends in a draw

Rain was the winner as Northants' clash with Lancashire at the County Ground ended in a draw

Only 38 balls were possible on Sunday following a delayed start, but Lancashire’s diminutive opener made the most of the small window in the weather to reach his landmark with a gorgeous cover drive for four, his sixth boundary in a 105-ball stay.

It didn’t come a moment too soon as just three balls later the heavens opened driving the players from the field with Lancashire 88 for one and Davies 51 not out.

The cloudburst didn’t last long, but the cumulative affect of the rain throughout the game, rendered a restart impossible.

It meant only 34.3 overs had been possible across all four days of this encounter, the second of which was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Both sides take eight points each for the draw, enough to move the visitors top of group three ahead of next week’s Roses clash with Yorkshire at Old Trafford.