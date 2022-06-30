Old and young players join for celebrations to mark 50 years of Barby Cricket Club

Adam Shay and Will Shay, aged 8.

Celebrations to mark 50 years of Barby Cricket Club saw old and young players take to field.

The recent game included people who played the inaugural game some 50 years ago.

President Nev Weston and Chairman Rob Field picked two sides to be involved in two T20 games with the combined team scoring the most runs declared the winner.

Dave Dury.

The day, which took place earlier got off to a flying start as Field himself opened the batting and set about the pace of club professional Siviwe Gidana in exhilarating style.

At the other end, his opening partner, head coach and ex-England star Mal Loye, initially looked uncomfortable against the guile of former schoolmate Phil Beagley. He was starting to find some rhythm when he fell to a brilliant boundary catch by Gidana of the bowling of Joe Hardbattle.

The Chairman’s 11 closed on 120 and their veterans then took the field.

Rob said: “Barby is proud to maintain records of every player who has ever pulled on the royal blue cap and it was a pleasure to see club record run scorer Chris Fortnum opening the batting facing up to Weston himself. A number of other club legends took part in the game with many others regretting not having donned the whites on the sidelines.

Amy Hardbattle.

"Highlights involved a batting masterclass from Stuart Gleghorn and some athletic fielding by Graham Lamb.”

He said the army on this occasion was the Chairman X1 as the Presidents x1 took the field chasing 188 for victory.

"As festivities continued and old friends reacquainted themselves over numerous beers, the cricket started to become interesting. Jack Bennett who is sorely missed at the club stroked an effortless half century, accompanied by in form club Vice chairman Rich Tarrant.

“After the loss of Bennett and a brief interlude when Joe Hardbattle was given a lesson by his sister, Northants u18 seamer Amy, the game came down to the wire and Tarrant neared a maiden century. After a chanceless 99, in front of an expectant crowd, with the entire fielding side deep down hoping Tarrant would reach the milestone, he somehow didn’t.”

All the players on the day.

And with the dismissal went the chance of victory, leaving Chairman Rob to pick up the trophy.