Northants set to promote from within to replace head coach Ripley

The Northants coaching team of John Sadler (left), Chris Liddle (centre) and David Ripley

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Ripley is stepping down from the head coach role he has held since the summer of 2012 at the end of this season.

A two-time T20 Blast and Championship promotion winner, the 54-year-old will not be leaving the club though as he will take up an alternative coaching role.

As news of the announcement broke, attention turned to who will be replacing Ripley at the helm.

Graeme White has been coaching the second team and Academy teams this summer

There has been no official word from the club, but speaking to BBC Northampton, chairman Gavin Warren confirmed current assistant coach John Sadler, bowling coach Chris Liddle and also Graeme White will be taking on greater respnsibility.

"John Sadler was recruited a couple of years ago with a view to succeeding David Ripley," said Warren.

"We have Chris Liddle who works alongside John, and Graeme White will become involved more, as he is working with the second team and the academy at the moment.

"We see those three running professional cricket going forward."

Warren also added detail to the role Ripley will move into, although he admitted there are still things to be ironed out on that front.

"In terms of Rips' role, we haven't defined it 100 per cent yet, but he will be working within the club pathway," said the chairman.