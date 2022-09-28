Northants seamer White looks forward to intriguing final day

White picked up a wicket in successive overs to reduce the Eagles to 52 for five and snatch back the momentum after the hosts had conceded a first innings deficit of exactly 100.

Essex will go into the final day on 63 for five, a lead of 163, which sets up an intriguing conclusion.

“We were 100 behind, so we knew we had to come out and start well," White said.

Ben Sanderson and Jack White have been key for Northants

"Sando (Ben Sanderson) got two early which always helps and we thought, keep the rate down, keep probing and it's turned out alright for us, so we’re happy.

“It’s a good position, setting up tomorrow nicely.

"Hopefully a few more wickets and obviously it will be great for us, but they’re two very good players in, so we still have to work hard tomorrow.

“There’s a bit of seam movement with the new ball. It’s quite hard to bat, quite hard to score but once it gets a bit older, the lads came back and said it’s not doing as much.

"But they’re a very good attack, they were getting plenty of movement, so hopefully there’s a bit around for me.

"It’s maybe one of those wickets where you have to get used to it and if you don’t, you can go early.”

Essex seamer Ben Allison, who followed his highest score of 69 not out with a maiden five-wicket haul today, said: “It’s rather special.

"I’ve been at Essex since I was a youngster, eight years old. And the dream obviously was always to play for them one day and now that I can say that I've managed to get my first five-for for them, that’s a pretty special feeling. So a very special moment for me personally.

“It wasn't so long ago we were down at Canterbury, and I managed to do the same thing (record his highest score and best bowling return). But to go one better on both parts is a personal milestone that’s going to stay with me forever.

“At the start of the day, two down with (Will) Young and (Luke) Procter in, you never know what's going to happen if they got a big partnership together.

"And the fact that we managed to get those last five wickets for 16 runs, shows that pressure can happen and if one falls, another couple can follow shortly after.