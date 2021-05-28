Northants fast bowler Glover named in Netherlands squad for Ireland ODI series

Brandon Glover has been called up by the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Utrecht next week

The Dutch take on the Irish in three 50 over ODI contests next Wednesday (June 2), Friday (June 4) and Monday (June 7), and Glover will be hoping to add to the 20 international appearances he has already made for his country.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be able to represent the Netherlands.” said Glover, who has yet to play for Northants in a competitive match this season.

“It’s always awesome to be playing international cricket and to be representing a team I hold so close to my heart.

"It means a great deal for me to represent my Dutch roots on the field and to play with a great group of talented cricketers is special.“

Glover will return to Northampton after the final game and will be available for the start of the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, June 11, when the Steelbacks host Worcestershire.

“These games are going to be of a really high standard with a lot on the line, so being able to be a part of them is extremely valuable," said the South African born pace man.

"It’ll test me in high pressure situations, and as it is white ball will prepare me nicely for the Vitality Blast when I return.

“I can put my skills to the test at the highest level and that for me is really exciting.”

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle, who is also on the Netherlands coaching staff but won't be travelling to Utrecht, is delighted Glover has got the call, and feels the fact the player is getting some competitive white ball cricket can only be good for the Steelbacks.

“It’s great that Brandon has been selected to play the ODI series against Ireland and from our point of view we know he will be getting some very competitive white ball cricket in before the Blast starts which is great.” he said.