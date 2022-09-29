Northants fall short as Harmer spins Essex to victory

Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through the middle and lower order after Sam Cook set up victory with three wickets in two overs to shatter Northamptonshire's hopes of chasing 211 to win.

A breezy 30 from Ricardo Vasconcelos boosted the hopes of the home fans before six wickets fell for 29 runs.

Despite a belligerent 39 from Gareth Berg, Northamptonshire’s highest score in the match, the hosts were bowled out for 163, meaning they finish sixth place in the Championship.

Simon Harmer

Harmer finished with 59 wickets for the season, one ahead of Kyle Abbott of Hampshire while Cook passed 50 for the season at an average of just 16.1