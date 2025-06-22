Northants confirm Patel departure as youngster gets set to study in USA
Signed on a two-year rookie deal in 2024, Patel impressed throughout the summer for the Northamptonshire IIs, with notable contributions of 95 and 63 against the South Asian Cricket Academy and Durham IIs.
Patel made his first-class debut against Yorkshire in the final match of last season and the 19-year-old hit a stylish 26 batting at three, with five boundaries, in what was a promising start to his Rothesay County Championship career.
"Krish is an extremely bright young man who has a very bright future ahead of him." Northamptonshire CEO Ray Payne said.
"It's been a pleasure to have him at the club over the last year and we'll all be sad to see him leave at the end of the month."
Patel said: “While I’m looking forward to the academic challenges ahead, it’s not easy saying goodbye to the club that’s played such a big part in my life.
"All the support and guidance has meant a lot to me, I have learned invaluable lessons and I’ll always be proud to have been part of NCCC.”