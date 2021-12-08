Northamptonshire sign New Zealand top order batsman Will Young for 2022 season

Will Young has made five Test appearances for New Zealand

The Kiwi will join up with the County ahead of the new campaign which is due to start in April, and will be available for the majority of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One campaign.

He is also set to be on Steelbacks duty in the Royal London One Day Cup campaign, subject to fixturing and the international calendar.

The 29-year-old plays his domestic cricket for Central Districts, and has already experienced English county cricket as he played four times for Durham at the beginning of last summer.

In his seven innings for the north east club he managed two centuries, hitting 103 against Worcestershire and 124 against eventual county champions Warwickshire.

Young has five Test appearances to his name, scoring 253 runs at an average of 31.62.

The right-hander played for the Kiwis in their two-match Test series against India in the past couple of weeks, managing a career-best 89 in the first Test draw in Kanpur.

Young also impressed when he scored 82 against England as New Zealand won the the second Test between the countries at Edgbaston in June.

As well as Test cricket, he has also played eight T20 internationals and two one-day internationals for his country, while his overall first-class career makes for impressive reading.

In all, he has scored 5,621 first-class runs in 88 appearances, averaging 42.26 with 12 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name and a highest score of 162.

Across all formats he has scored more than 10,000 runs in his career to date, and he also captained New Zealand at the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.