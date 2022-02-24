Northamptonshire make third overseas capture as fast bowler Kelly signs on
Northamptonshire have signed Australian fast bowler Matt Kelly for the start of their red ball campaign in 2022.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:11 pm
The seamer has claimed more than 100 first-class wickets at an average of 29 apiece for Western Australia since his Sheffield Shield debut.
He will join up with Northants ahead of their LV= Insurance opener against Gloucestershire at the County Ground on April 7, and will be available for the first six four-day matches of the season.
Full details and reaction to the signing of the 27-year-old to follow.