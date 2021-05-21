NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Who beat the rain to hit the runs and claim the wickets?
The weather once again had a big impact on the Northants Cricket League programme last weekend, but there were still plenty of matches that went the distance.
It was far from cricketing weather as regular rainfall did see plenty of fixtures cancelled, but there were still some great performances to light up the gloom.
Here, we publish every result from every section, and highlight the pick of the batting and bowling performances.
We also list all the fixtures for this coming Saturday.
Results
Saturday, May 15
Premier Division
Desborough 276-6 (Zaakir Khawaja 110no, Rohin Thapar 58, Wayne Steed 57) drew with Rushden & Higham 140-7
Finedon Dolben 165-7 (Greig Hofbauer 55no, James Gaul 4-44) beat Geddington 89 all out (Drew Brierley 6-18) by 76 runs
Horton House 144-7 (James Redding 40no) v Oundle Town 56-2 (Christian Thurton 46no) - match abandoned
Old Northamptonians 104-4 beat Brixworth 101 all out (Harry Gouldstone 47, Amrit Basra 5-17) by six wickets
Overstone Park v Peterborough Town - match abandoned
Division One
Burton Latimer 130 all out lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 132 all out (Harry Vesty 38, Damon Hanney 4-40) by two runs
Irthlingborough 148 all out (Alex McDonald 99no) lost to Haddon 152-4 (Jack Dudleston 41no) by six wickets
Loddington & Mawsley 49 all out (William Webb 5-14) lost to Finedon Dolben IIs 116 all out (Liam Flecknor 5-31) by 67 runs
Long Buckby 131 all out (Dave Walklate 5-20) beat Weekley & Warkton 121 all out (Liam Piddington 45no) by 10 runs
Wellingborough Town 99 all out (James Howes 30) beat Stony Stratford 83 all out (Qaseem Dawlatzi 5-19) by 16 runs
Wollaston 179-8 (Mark Ralph 50, Henry Wilkins 4-61) drew with Kislingbury Temperance 173-8 (Ben Swingler 34no)
Division Two
Earls Barton v Kettering Town - match cancelled
Great Houghton 137 all out (Luke McAfee 59, Chris Stoker 4-38) lost to Thrapston 138-8 (William Cade 42) by two wickets
Old 200-8 (Declan Ryan 68, Rob Pardon 4-46) drew with Heyford 154-4 (Ross Cambray 44)
Peterborough IIs 172-9 (Sam Jarvis 47, Daniel Oldham 41no, Dan Wells 4-39) drew with Weldon 57-6 (Zoheb 4-39)
St Crispin & Ryelands 61-7 drew with Isham & WI 176 all out (Anand Panchal 43, Martin Quenby 4-6, Mike Roberts 4-66)
Wellingborough OGs v Rothwell Town - match cancelled
Division Three
Bowden 69 all out (Mark Gibbs 5-16, Jacob Cotter 4-9) lost to Wollaston IIs 223-7 (Steve Musgrave 80, Andrew Kowal 68) by 154 runs
Brixworth IIs v Northampton Saints - match cancelled
Geddington IIs 217-6 (Chris Harrison 70, Steve Toseland 63) beat Irchester 214-5 (Harry Green 80) by four wickets
Oundle IIs 262-4 (George Martin 116no, Guy Bolsover 56no, Sameer Shaha 55) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 184 all out (Cameron Hills 4-30) by 78 runs
Podington 146 all out (Liam Souster 45) lost to Overstone Park IIs 147-9 (Thomas Pope 34) by one run
Rushden & Higham IIs 164-9 (James Rawlins 47, James Walker 44) lost to Isham & WI IIs 165-8 (Hal Robinson 32) by two wickets
Division Four
Bold Dragoon 140 all out (Tom Drake 40, Frank Roberts 7-27) lost to Finedon Dolben IIIs 141-7 (Daniel O’Dell 4-39) by three wickets
Great Oakley 123 all out (Chris York 35, Germaine Ebanks 4-15) beat Carrib United 103 all out (Germane Ebansk 38, Lee Bell 4-17) by 20 runs
Harlestone 128-9 (Jaskirat Singh Saini 35) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 132-8 (Noorulla Alozi 46) by two wickets
Raunds 152 all out (Ollie Bates 62no, Joshua Andic 49, Thomas Knibbs 4-20, Elijah Glover 4-40) lost to Horton House IIs 162 all out (Thomas Knibbs 76no, Lee Morgan 4-49) by 10 runs
S&L Corby 137 all out (Robert Tootell 4-48) lost to Spencer Bruerne 138-5 (Joe Collins 49, Luke Adams 48no) by five wickets
Stony Stratford IIs 65-2 v Wellingborough Town IIs 129-4 (Richard Curtis 59) - match abandoned
Division Five
Bedford Town v MK Air - match cancelled
Bugbrooke v Loddington & Mawsley IIs - match cancelled
Kempston Hammers v Irthlingborough IIs - match cancelled
Kettering IIs 179-9 lost to Burton Latimer IIs 180-5 (Alan Sewell 97no) by five wickets
Rushton 154-7 (Adam Loake 45) beat Yelvertoft 103 all out (Martin Lewis 47, Aaropn Lingley 5-25) by 51 runs
Weekley & Warkton IIs 175-7 (Connor Hill 84no) beat Cogenhoe 173 all out by three wickets
Division Six
Mears Ashby 223-8 (Jon Burdett 55, Greg Reis 53, Graeme Robinson 4-53) beat S&L Corby IIs 154 all out by 69 runs
Northampton Saints IIs v Earls Barton IIs - match cancelled
Rothwell Town IIs 42 all out (Steve Bellew 6-28) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 42-1 by nine wickets
Thrapston IIs 159-8 (Andy Stoker 57no) beat Desborough IIs 156 all out (Matt Gibbs 42, Oliver Bennett 4-25, Harry Thomas 4-33) by two wickets
Willoughby 81-2 (Martyn Norman 31no) beat Podington IIs 80 all out (Callum Hanks 5-25) by eight wickets
Division Seven
Barton Seagrave 166 all out (Matt Earl 80, Ved Bankley 4-23) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 185-7 (Connor White 54, Aidan Clarke 37no, Dean Gardner 4-30) by 19 runs
Dunchurch & Bilton 97-4 lost to Overstone Park IIIs 244-7 (Tarun Rehaja 127no, Jacob Summers 40) by 147 runs
Gretton 83 all out (Scott Oldham 5-17) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 210-4 (Lathusan Muraleetharan 79) by 127 runs
Heyford IIs v Old IIs - cancelled
Isham & WI IIIs 187-8 (Dipesh Surti 53) beat Bowden IIs 167 all out (Rhys Hoenes 69, Anthony Roberts) by 20 runs
Division Eight
Brigstock IIs 150 all out (Ian Sharp 57, Harry Howell 45, Dan Foster 4-0, Mo Chowdhary 4-35) lost to Great Houghton IIs 184 all out (John O’Grady 4-23) by 34 runs
Bugbrooke IIs v Geddington IIIs - match cancelled
Haddon IIs v Raunds IIs - match cancelled
Horton House IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs - match cancelled
Weldon IIs 105 all out lost to Long Buckby IIs 108-3 (Andrew Oliver 37no) by seven wickets
Division Nine
Finedon Dolben IVs 122-9 (Kieran Arnold 37) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 76 all out (Daniel Miller 4-16) by 46 runs
Kettering IIIs 132-4 (Jeremy Lines 66no) beat Wollaston IIIs 131-9 (Darren Laughton 39, Harrison Coe 4-22) by six wickets
Kislingbury IIs 149 all out beat Braunston Paddox 63 all out (Dale Ansell 7-13) by 53 runs
MK Air IIs v Abington Phoenix - match cancelled
Division 10
Brixworth IIIs v Burton Latimer IIIs - match cancelled
Cogenhoe IIs 198-6 (Matthew Irons 54no, Alex Bushell 45) beat Rushden & Higham IIIs 132-9 (Anthony Jupp 41) by 66 runs
Oundle IIIs 87 all out (Steve Piper 4-16) lost to Harlestone IIs 169 all out (Brian Pooley 70no, Joe Hill 4-28, Brandon Ingle 4-30) by 82 runs
Obelisk IIs v Grange Park - match cancelled
Wellingborough Town IIIs 36 all out (Geoff Lambert 5-17, Tom Marlow 5-19) lost to St Michaels 83 all out (Ainullah Khan 4-20) by 46 runs
Division 11
Barby IIIs 241-5 (Oliver Hawkins 82, Rajesh Jayakumar 57) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 244-5 (Ollie Holliday 82, Aman Singh 58no, Mark Holliday 44) by three runs
Geddington IVs v Old IIIs - match cancelled
Spencer Bruerne IIs v Mears Ashby IIs - match cancelled
Stony Stratford IVs 132-9 (Daniel Chapman 67) lost to Kettering IVs 133-2 (Christopher Barton 47, Clive Wears 40no) by eight wickets
Thrapston IIIs 77-7 (Mike Coyne 30no, Karl Peasnall 4-15) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 76 all out (Chris Burdett 4-9) by three wickets
Division 12
Carrib United IIs v Great Oakley IIs - match cancelled
Irthlingborough IIIs v Northampton Saints IIIs - match cancelled
Old Northamptonians Vs 79 all out lost to Willoughby IIs 144-9 (Matt Cartridge 50) by 65 runs
St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 106-3 (David Hylands 38) beat Bugbrooke IIIs 102 all out (Brian Escudier 32) by seven wickets
Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs - match cancelled
Division 13
Braunston Paddox IIs v Horton House IVs - match cancelled
Haddon IIIs v Pytchley - cancelled
S&L Corby IIIs 147-8 (Jack Scott 58no, Matt Hipkiss 4-22) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 148-5 (Dave Bek 49) by five wickets
Stony Stratford Vs v Brixworth IVs - match cancelled
Weldon IIIs 117-7 (Howard Roberts 37, Steve Walker 4-20) beat Thrapston IVs 116-8 (Harvey Walker 32) by three wickets
Division 14
Abington Phoenix IIs 188-9 beat Heyford IIIs 179-3 by nine runs
Burton Latimer IVs 134-2 (Bailey Villette-Lawman 58, Chris Carlisle 51no) beat Barton Seagrave IIIs 132-5 (Justin Lovegrove 50no, Daniel Sewell 4-15) by eight wickets
Isham & WI IVs 69-6 beat Rushton IIs 66 all out by four wickets
Kettering Vs 116-6 lost to Haddon IVs 217-4 (Darran Britton 95no, Jim Houghton 46) by 104 runs
FIXTURES
Saturday, May 22
Premier Division: Brigstock v Desborough, Brixworth v Horton House, Oundle v Overstone Park, Peterborough v Finedon Dolben, Rushden & Higham v Old Northamptonians.
Division One: Finedon Dolben IIs v Long Buckby, Haddon v Loddington & Mawsley, Kislingbury v Irthlingborough, Old Northamptonians IIs v Wollaston, Stony Stratford v Burton Latimer, Weekley & Warkton v Wellingborough Town.
Division Two: Heyford v Peterborough IIs, Isham & WI v Great Houghton, Kettering v St Crispin & Ryelands, Rothwell v Earls Barton, Thrapston v Old, Weldon v Wellingborough OGs.
Division Three: Irchester v Podington, Isham & WI IIs v Bowden, Northampton Saints v Rushden & Higham IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Brixworth IIs, Overstone Park IIs v Oundle IIs, Wollaston IIs v Geddington IIs.
Division Four: Carrib United v Stony Stratford IIs, Finedon Dolben IIIs v S&L Corby, Horton House IIs v Bold Dragoon, Spencer Bruerne v Harlestone, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Great Oakley, Wellingborough Town IIs v Raunds.
Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs v Bedford, Cogenhoe v Bugbrooke, Irthlingborough IIs v Rushton, Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Kempston Hammers, MK Air v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Yelvertoft v Kettering IIs.
Division Six: Desborough IIs v Mears Ashby, Earls Barton IIs v Rothwell IIs, Podington IIs v Sun Hardingstone, S&L Corby IIs v Northampton Saints IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Willoughby.
Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton, Old IIs v Isham & WI IIIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Heyford IIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Barton Seagrave, Wellingborough OGs IIs v Gretton.
Division Eight: Geddington IIIs v Haddon IIs, Great Houghton IIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Horton House IIIs, Raunds IIs v Weldon IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Brigstock IIs.
Division Nine: Abington Phoenix v Irchester IIs, Braunston Paddox v Finedon Dolben IVs, Sun Hardingstone IIs v Kettering IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v MK Air IIs.
Division 10: Burton Latimer IIIs v Oundle IIIs, Grange Park v Cogenhoe IIs, Harlestone IIs v Obelisk IIs, Rushden & Higham IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, St Michaels v Brixworth IIIs.
Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Thrapston IIIs, Kettering IVs v Geddington IVs, Mears Ashby IIs v Barby IIIs, Old IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs.
Division 12: Barton Seagrave IIs v Carrib United IIs, Bugbrooke IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, Great Oakley IIs v Irthlingborough IIIs, Northampton Saints IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Willoughby IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs.
Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Haddon IIIs, Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Braunston Paddox IIs, Horton House IVs v Stony Stratford Vs, Pytchley v Weldon IIIs, Thrapston IVs v S&L Corby IIIs.
Division 14: Haddon IVs v Overstone Park IVs, Heyford IIIs v Kettering Vs, Rushton IIs v Burton Latimer IVs.