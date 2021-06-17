More misery for Steelbacks as they suffer fourth straight Blast defeat

It was another bad night for Adam Rossington as he was dismissed for a duck for the second game in a row (Pictures: Peter Short)

A disciplined Derbyshire performance with the ball restricted Northants to 141 for eight and the Falcons, led by an unbeaten 48 from Leus du Plooy and 44 from Matt Critchley, eased home on 143 for five with 10 balls to spare.

Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 38 and Graeme White made 37 from 24 balls but the Steelbacks were restricted by George Scrimshaw, who took one for 13 from four overs and Conor McKerr, who claimed two for 23.

After losing seven for 17 in their previous game, the Steelbacks ran into more problems, with both openers dismissed in the first two overs.

Richard Levi is about to be caught for a duck

On a slow, used pitch, Richard Levi chipped Logan van Beek to midwicket and Adam Rossington was caught behind pulling Conor McKerr.

Vasconcelos and Wayne Parnell repaired the damage until the Falcons struck again in the final over of the powerplay.

Parnell lost his middle stump aiming a big drive at Finn Hudson-Prentice and Rob Keogh steered the next ball to slip.

The slide continued when Saif Zaib missed a sweep at Critchley and although Mohammed Nabi, on his debut, dispatched Critchley for two sixes, the Falcons quickly reasserted control.

Ricardo Vasconcelos top scored for the Steelbacks with 38

Nabi was caught at deep midwicket attempting a third six and Vasconcelos skied a pull at George Scrimshaw to reduce Steelbacks to 81 for seven in the 14th over.

White and Tom Taylor got their side to a respectable total by taking 41 from the last three overs with both batsmen driving Critchley for six before White hit Hudson-Prentice for three consecutive fours.

Steelbacks had to take early wickets and Ben Sanderson delivered by bowling Harry Came in the second over.

Billy Godleman drove Nabi for six before being run out four balls later but the pressure was eased when 17 came from Nathan Buck’s first over.

Parnell responded by removing Luis Reece and conceding only two from the next over but du Plooy provided momentum by pulling Sanderson for six to leave the Falcons needing 62 off the last 10 overs.