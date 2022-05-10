Lynn’s Blast signing a ‘great scoop’ for the Steelbacks

Chris Lynn in action for Brisbane Heat during a Big Bash clash against Adelaide Strikers in January

The 32-year-old was announced as the Steelbacks' second overseas signing for their T20 campaign last week, and joins New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham in the Wantage Road ranks.

Head coach Sadler is understandably delighted to have landed one of the world's leading short-format batters, and he believes Lynn will add 'another dimension' to the Steelbacks line-up.

His signing certainly adds firepower to the batting line up, having scored more than 6,000 runs in T20 cricket in a career that has seen play all around the world.

Chris Lynn has signed for the Steelbacks for the entire Vitality Blast campaign

Lynn has starred in the Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, the Pakistan Super League and The Hundred, as well as being a stalwart for his home town team, Brisbane Heat, in The Big Bash.

He has yet to play in the Blast, but that will all change later this month when he dons a Steelbacks shirt.

"It is a great scoop, and he is going to give us another dimension at the top of the order," said Sadler. "He has the power, he has experience, and he is a leader in his own right.

"I know that not only the players and the coaching staff, but also the supporters and are all excited to get him in a Northants shirt. It is a brilliant signing and we are looking forward to getting him over."

Chris Lynn in action for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred last summer

Sadler also revealed that Lynn has been a long-time target.

"He is somebody we had had our eye on, and we have been chatting to him regularly over the weeks," said the head coach.

"We have managed to come to an agreement that is not just right for us, but is right for him as well.

"He is very keen to come over and be part of us this season as well and we are delighted we will get him for the start, and for the whole of the Blast.

"I am just looking forward to getting him in that Northants shirt and watching him do his thing and watch him go."

The Steelbacks' Blast campaign kicks off on Thursday, May 26 when they travel to Edgbaston to take on Birmingham Bears, but Sadler says the player will be in the UK well before that.

And that could be bad news for some second team bowlers on the county circuit!

"Chris is very keen and is very hungry, and he wants to come over and play a little bit of second team cricket before the Blast starts," confirmed Sadler.

"He wants to do that to get himself acclimatised as best he can, and give himself the very best chance which is another good sign of how hungry he is to come over here and do well."

Lynn's signing is a real boost for the Steelbacks' chances, with the team having lost the services of one of their key men Adam Rossington on the eve of the season.

But they now have an Blast engine room of Lynn, Neesham and skipper Josh Cobb, and they are a trio capable of winning any game.