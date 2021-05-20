Liddle rues bowlers' misfortune and backs Northants to claim early wickets on day two

Fans were back in the County Ground on Thursday, but were only able to watch 70 minutes of play before the rains came

The first day of the LV= Insurance County Championship Group 3 saw just 70 minutes of play possible, with the visitors reaching 59 without loss before persistent rain put paid to play for the day.

It was a huge frustration for the supporters who had been allowed back into Wantage Road for the first time in 20 months, and also for County bowling coach Liddle, who felt his attack didn't get the rewards they should have.

“It was frustrating with the weather and conditions were pretty tough," admitted Liddle.

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings scored an unbeaten 23

"So, it was probably not the greatest day back for the fans to come in."

And on the fact the seam bowling quartet of Ben Sanderson, Gareth Berg, Tom Taylor and Wayne Parnell walked off wicketless after the mini session, Liddle said: "You look at the score and think they actually got off to an okay start.

"But you look at where they’ve scored, they did a lot of drop and runs or inside edges that have gone down to fine leg or just past the slips.

"So, it's been one of those games where the edge hasn't quite gone to hand. It could have gone both ways.

The floodlights were on from the start of a grim day at the County Ground

"So, we’ll come back tomorrow and hopefully get a few early wickets and we're right back in the box seat."

Adam Rossington won the toss and put the Red Rose in and Alex Davies and Keaton Jennings did an excellent job for their side.

Former England batsman Jennings ended on 23 not out, and admitted: “With cloud cover, it felt bowler friendly, so we have a good foundation to try and build from.

"Hopefully we can push on in the next three days."