Left-arm spinner Kerrigan commits to Northamptonshire until the end of 2024

Simon Kerrigan has signed a new deal at Northamptonshire

The former England international was already contracted to the club until the end of next summer, but he has extended his stay for a further two years.

Kerrigan enjoyed an impressive season in 2021, finishing as the County's second highest wicket-taker in red ball cricket.

The former Lancashire man claimed 29 wickets in 11 matches, at an average of 26.41, claiming two five-wicket hauls

He also chipped in with some valuable runs and crucial rearguard innings with the bat, but it is with the ball where the 32-year-old obviously excels.

Bowling Coach Chris Liddle believes Kerrigan’s role was a key factor in the success of the bowling unit last season, and he is delighted that he will be around for the next three summers at least.

“Simon is an important part of our squad," said Liddle.

"Especially so in Championship cricket, because when you look at all successful red ball sides they have a spinner that can turn games when conditions suit, or contain when required, and we believe we’ve got that spinner in Simon.

“He has a wealth of experience and a fantastic cricket brain.

"He's a competitor who pushes high standards within the bowling group and is great to work with.”

Kerrigan initially joined Northants for a loan spell in the summer of 2017, but after leaving Lancashire at the end of the 2018 campaign, he took two years away from the professional game.