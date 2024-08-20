'Last few tickets' remain for Steelbacks' big Blast quarter-final clash with Somerset

David Willey's Steelbacks take on Somerset in the Vitality Blast quarter-final next month (Picture: Peter Short)

The Steelbacks' huge Vitality Blast quarter-final against Somerset next month is heading for a sell-out.

John Sadler's side take on the T20 Blast holders at the last-eight stage at the County Ground on Thursday, September 5, with a place at Finals Day at Edgbaston up for grabs.

And Northants are urging any supporters who want to book their place for the massive match at Wantage Road to do it quickly, or they will miss out.

The quarter-final is the Steelbacks' first since 2020, and they are targeting a first Finals Day appearance since they last won the tournament in 2016, when they beat Durham Jets in the final.

David Willey's side set up a home quarter-final thanks to a second-place finish in the North Group, winning their final two matches in impressive style against Birmingham Bears and Lancashire Lightning.