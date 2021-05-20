Lancashire openers shine in County Ground gloom as supporters' return is ruined by rain

Alex Davies tries to force a shot off the bowling of Tom Taylor

Just 70 minutes play was possible as the County welcomed back crowds to Wantage Road to watch Lancashire advance to 59 without loss from 16.5 overs in the morning session.

Northants captain Adam Rossington had won the toss and opted to give his seamers first use of a pitch in overcast and windy conditions.

Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson beat the bat regularly and saw a number of edges fly just wide of the slip cordon.

Fans were back at the County Ground for the first time since September, 2019

The Lancashire pair though looked to be positive, with Davies striking three fours and bringing up the 50 stand when he clipped Tom Taylor through midwicket.

Jennings then found the boundary by going down one knee to stroke Parnell through the covers before surviving a big shout for leg before wicket against the same bowler on 20.

The rain then forced the players from the field.