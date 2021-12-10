Kerrigan aims to 'repay the faith' shown in him as he signs new County deal

Simon Kerrigan (centre) is mobbed after claiming a wicket for Northants against Yorkshire last season

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his deal at Wantage Road, meaning he will be be representing the Tudor Rose until at least the end of the 2024 season.

It is great news not only for the club, but also for a player who has seen his career regenerated since signing on at the County Ground ahead of the 2020 season.

Kerrigan had spent the previous two years away from the professional game having left Lancashire in 2018, but was offered a way back into full-time cricket by then head coach David Ripley.

The former England international took up the offer and, after a successful 2021 season where he claimed 29 wickets in 11 first-class matches, has committed his future to Northants, who are now led by new head coach John Sadler.

“I’m delighted to have been offered an extension and for the faith that not only the new coaching team, but Rips and co last year, have shown in me.” said Kerrigan, who has one England Test cap to his name.

“Hopefully I can repay the faith moving forward and be part of a successful era for Northamptonshire. "

Northants will next year return to the top flight of English cricket for the first time since 2014, and having a proven performer and class act such as Kerrigan in their ranks is a big boost.

The Preston-born bowler was part of the Lancashire side that won the County Championship in 2011, and on the signing of his new deal with Northants, he said: “It’s a really exciting time to be at the club.

“We’ve got Will Young coming in who’s a high class player and I’m sure he’ll be chomping at the bit to get going.