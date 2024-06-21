'It's a massive game' - Sadler urges Steelbacks players to respond against Foxes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Steelbacks head coach John Sadler has urged his side to 'put a show on' for the County Ground fans against Leicestershire Foxes tonight (start time 6.30pm).

The Steelbacks suffered a sobering 90-run defeat at Birmingham Bears last night as they were limited to 129 for nine in response to the home side's 219 for four.

It was a disappointing setback for Sadler's side, who are now fifth in the Vitality T20 Blast North Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Steelbacks are still just two points off the top and they will be desperate to show what they are made of against a Foxes team who are level on points with them.

John Sadler saw his side suffer a defeat at Edgbaston (picture: Peter Short)

"We had a quick debrief and we said we've got to dust ourselves down, stick our chests out and hold our heads up high," Sadler said after Thursday's defeat to the Bears.

"We had a bad night but this is a new day, it's a massive game and we need to come back and put a show on for our home crowd.

"Batting, bowling and fielding we were not as sharp as we have been (on Thursday night).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the format where there are tight games and then once in the group you win easy and once you get smashed up and that was us tonight.

"We didn't take any wickets in the powerplay so it was always going to need a fightback from there, they got some good partnerships going, and then they got 77 from the last four overs which took the game away from us.

"Credit to them, but we were just off it.

"Our spinners bowled well and with four overs left we were thinking ‘180, we're in with a chance’, but 77 off the last four overs, you're not going to win a game of cricket.

"Fair play to (Jake) Bethell (who made 56 not out from just 16 balls), he strikes it well and he's a very fine young player and that took the game away from us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethell's brilliance meant the Bears all-rounder finished with a strike rate of 350.

He then went on to take two for 18 as the Steelbacks struggled in reply.

And Bethell said: "That was a definite confidence booster for us.

"It was a clinical performance with the bat and then to take early wickets and continue to take them is the sort of performance we are looking for.

"It was a pretty convincing victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barny (Ed Barnard, who made 48) batted really well. He has been waiting for his opportunity and training hard and doing all the right things and today his opportunity came and he took it which is testament to him.

"We had a great power-play but then they pegged us back but luckily I was able to get a few away to propel us over that 200.

"I wasn't really looking at the scoreboard too much, I was just trying to watch the ball and hit it.

"I put in a lot of work over the winter which I spent over here rather than going away and I think that work is paying off.

"Practice creates confidence and I am playing with a lot of confidence at the minute because of the work I have done behind the scenes.