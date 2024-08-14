Instant impact from new signing Chahal as Northants cruise to win at Kent

Yuzvendra Chahal (photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal made a stunning debut in the Metro Bank Cup, helping Northamptonshire Steelbacks to a nine-wicket victory over the Kent Spitfires at Canterbury.

Chahal, whose signing was only confirmed an hour before the start of play, took five for 14 during an unbroken 10-over spell, as the hosts were skittled for just 82 in 35.1 overs.

Justin Broad was nearly as impressive, claiming three for 16 as Kent’s top scorer, Jaydn Denly, made just 22.

Northants needed just 14 overs to reach the target, James Sales finishing on 33 not out and George Bartlett unbeaten on 31 as the visitors closed on 86 for one.

Although neither side stood a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, a healthy crowd of around 2,300 turned up at the Spitfire Ground.

Kent won the toss, chose to bat and instantly regretted it. Both openers went cheaply: Broad had Marcus O’Riordan caught at first slip by Prithvi Shaw for five and Luke Procter bowled Joey Evison for one.

Sunday’s centurion, Harry Finch, went for seven, edging Broad behind, and skipper Jack Leaning went in the next over for two, edging Procter to Gus Miller at second slip, reducing Kent to 15 for four.

It nearly got worse as Denly was on eight when Chahal dropped an easy caught and bowled chance, but he immediately atoned when he had Ekansh Singh stumped for 10.

Chahal, who played two red ball games for Kent in 2023, then had Denly and Beyers Swanepoel both lbw in the same over, for 22 and 0 respectively.

When he then had Grant Stewart caught by Shaw for one, Kent were 52 for eight and in severe danger of posting their lowest ever List A total, 60 vs Somerset at Taunton in 1979.

When Matt Parkinson hit a single to steer them past that landmark there was a smattering of dry applause, but Nathan Gilchrist then hit Chahal high into the air and was caught at long-off by Raphael Weatherall.

Parkinson raised a rare cheer when he swiped Freddie Heldreich for six, but when Broad returned from the Nackington Road End, he immediately had George Garrett caught by Shaw to dismiss Kent for their fourth lowest score in this format.

The chase was almost entirely devoid of drama. Northants lost Prithvi Shaw for 17 when he was caught and bowled by a juggling Swanepoel, but Sales and Bartlett coasted to the target, the latter sealing the win when he smacked Parkinson for six over cow corner.