IN PICTURES: Steelbacks celebrate as Surrey are left stunned

Northants were huge underdogs for the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final, but that’s just how they like it.
And thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century from Ravi Bopara and some intelligent bowling, the Steelbacks secured a superb seven-run win.
It means they have now booked their place at finals day, which takes place at Edgbaston on September 13, for the first time since 2016.
Photographer Peter Short was at The Kia Oval to see the Steelbacks claim a memorable win.
And here are some of his best pictures...
