In-form Steelbacks turn County Ground into 'a fortress'

Skipper Josh Cobb hit 50 and claimed five for 28 as the Steelbacks hammered Worcestershire Royals

Australian opener Chris Lynn smashed a second century of the campaign as he hit an unbeaten 113 to steer the Steelbacks to 220 for three, and Rapids were then bowled out for 147 in reply.

Cobb, who had earlier hit 50 from 30 balls, was the main man with the ball, taking a career-best five for 28 on what was a great night for him and his team.

The victory was the Steelbacks' fifth of the tournament and means they move back up to second in the North Group table, two points behind leaders Lancashire Lightning who they host at Wantage Road next Friday night (June 17).

And Cobb believes they are ready to take on anybody on home soil.

"It was another great night at home, and that is four from four now," said the skipper.

"We are really making this place a fortress, and every win at the minute is crucial to getting us into the quarter-final spot, which is the ultimate aim."

Lynn was once again the star with the bat, equalling his T20 career best of 113 not out from just 57 balls, hitting eight fours and nine sixes along the way.

And Cobb was quick to praise the Queenslander, who has scored two half-centuries and two centuries in his six innings for the club, hammering 379 runs at an astounding average of 94.75.

There is also the little matter of a strike-rate of more than 166.

"Chris Lynn has been outstanding since he has been here, on and off the field, but ultimately on the field, which is where it counts, he is putting it in," said Cobb.

"I think he has failed once since he's been here, and I can't talk highly enough of him, he has put us in really good positions to be able to perform the way we have.

"He was outstanding tonight, and it's great to see him firing."

There was some concern over Lynn's fitness, as he had to use Ben Curran as a runner for the final five overs of the Steelbacks innings, but Cobb is fairly relaxed about that, especially as Northants don't play again until next Friday.

"He is struggling with his calf, and he has had a niggle for a couple of games now," said the skipper.

"But it has probably come at the right in time in terms of the fact we have a week until the next game to make it right."

On his own performance, Cobb was delighted, but was keen to stress that although some players have really caught the eye, the team's excellent start to the campaign has been a real team effort.

“I wasn’t really expecting a five-for," said the off-spinner, who was at one point on a hat-trick.

"It was nice to get some runs as well – in the first couple of games I was coming in around the 17th over after watching them blast the ball to all parts.