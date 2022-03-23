Curran top scores as Northamptonshire batters enjoy themselves at Grace Road

Ben Curran and Emilio Gay put on 50 for the first wicket for Northamptonshire against Leicestershire at Grace Road (Pictures: Peter Short)

John Sadler's team made the short trip to Grace Road to take on Leicestershire in a two-day encounter, and managed to go through their first domestic 88-over workout effectively losing just two wickets.

Fresh from their 10-day training camp in South Africa, the County batsmen all spent valuable time at the crease as Northants posted 296 for eight, but six of those were 'retired out'.

The first wicket to fall was that of opener Emilio Gay, who played on to the bowling of Will Davis having made 26 from 61 balls.

Ricardo Vasconcelos on his way to 44 at Grace Road

It wasn't until the 83rd over that there was another success for the Foxes attack, with left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson having Charlie Thurston caught behind for four from 31 balls.

All of the other batsman retired, with Ben Curran leading the way with 66 from 113 balls, hitting 10 fours.

Ricardo Vasconcelos batted 42 balls for his 44, while Saif Zaib made 34 from 63, Rob Keogh 25 from 63, Luke Procter 16 from 52 and Josh Cobb 40 from 46, with Tom Taylor (6 from 38) and James Sales (6 from 16) unbeaten at the close.