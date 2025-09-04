Curran is now supporting the Steelbacks after his Surrey side are beaten

Sam Curran is backing the Steelbacks (photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

Sam Curran wants the Steelbacks to go all the way in the Vitality T20 Blast after seeing his Surrey side bow out of the competition at the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Curran tried his best to keep Surrey in the mix as he smashed a superb unbeaten 69 in their reply to Northants’ 154 for four.

But the Steelbacks bowlers had the final say as David Willey and Ben Sanderson kept things tight in the final two overs to ensure it would be their side who won by seven runs, booking a place at finals day at Edgbaston on September 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curran was born in Northampton and he was quick to praise the Steelbacks for their performance against Surrey, before throwing his support behind Darren Lehmann’s side.

"I was born in Northampton so if there’s a team I want to win it other than us it’s probably Northants,” Curran said.

"I wish Northants all the best and it’s been a great season so far for us.”

The England all-rounder added: "We’ve got such a formidable squad and the outfit we put out was very strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We came back from a break (from T20) but the boys have been playing lots of cricket so you can dig deep and think of all the things we could have done better, but Northants performed in those small moments better than us.

"I’m very gutted but very proud of the team and we’re still in the four-day competition so we’ll be pushing for that.

"But this is one of those nights that hurts a lot and I hope the group can learn because I do feel when the pressure comes on, it’s about how we can handle that.

"At the end, I did back myself with the wet ball but the way Sando and Dave bowled was pretty special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravi Bopara was the star of the show at The Kia Oval as he hammered an incredible 105 not out from just 46 balls.

And Curran said: "He’s obviously a very experienced campaigner and he played awesome.

"It was a great effort from everyone to get the game on, it was a fantastic game of cricket and we’re obviously gutted (to have lost).

"But credit to Northants because I thought the way Dave and Sando bowled at the end was exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They handled those pressure moments better than us to all credit to them.

"It's T20 cricket and it comes down to small margins. We’ve lost by seven runs and you always think there's loads of different things you could have done, but Northants handled those pressure moments better, especially towards the end.

"Fielding was tricky for both sides but congrats to Northants and full credit to them.”