CRICKET SPECIAL: Perfect 10 for Awbery while Finedon beat the rain to return to the top...

​Kyle Awbery enjoyed a sensational afternoon as he claimed all 10 wickets in the innings as Wellingborough secured a six-wicket success over Irthlingborough Town in the Northants Cricket League Division One.

Awbery bowled 12.1 overs and claimed stunning figures of 10 for 41 as Irthlingborough were bowled out for 102 inside 25 overs.

There were eight batters clean bowled and two pinned lbw as Awbery produced a perfect performance.

Wellingborough then eased to 108 for four to win, with J Howes hitting 50 not out.

Wicket-taking action from Kislingbury Temperance IIIs' win over Old Grammarians (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Daniel Bendon turned in the starring role as Finedon Dolben beat Geddington and the weather to go top of the Premier Division.

Bendon hit an unbeaten 82 to steer Finedon to 242 for six, with support coming from Shaynan Patel (35) and Ewan Cox (31).

It was then a case of dismissing Geddington before the rain came, and Bendon did the business, claiming four for 12 as the visitors were rushed out for 95 in 23.5 overs.

The win saw Finedon go top with Peterborough's game rained off.

Posh ​were left hugely frustrated as they were denied what looked a certain victory over Kislingbury Temperance.

​Having restricted Kisl 180 for eight, with Kobi Johnston hitting 86 and Hayatullah Niazi, Nick Green and Bashrat Hussain all taking two wickets, Borough looked well set for the win that would keep them top.

They had cruiased to 111 for two from just 15 overs, with Josh Smith hitting 45, but then the heavens opened to end the game as Posh dropped to second.

​Oundle Town were another team frustrated by the wet weather as they were forced to accept a draw from their Premier Division clash with Old Northamptonians.

Action from Wollaston's division one win over Burton Latimer (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Will Park hit 82 and Waseem Akram hit 64 as Oundle declared four overs early on 255 for nine, with Rhys Noble claiming three for 56 and Rory Seymour two for 52 for ONs.

The Northampton side were in dire straits in reply as they were reduced to 76 for seven, but they were rescued by the rain!

For Oundle, Park, Oliver Hull and Harrison Craig all took two wickets.

​Early-season leaders Stony Stratford endured a nightmare afternoon as they were bowled out for just 34 at Rushden & Higham Town.

Sam Kumar starred with the bat for Rushden as he hit 86 to boost his side to 187 all out, the next best score coming from Chanaka Ruwansiri who made 29.

Ben Arnold claimed four for 58 for Stony.

The Bucks side will have fancied reaching that target but they were rushed out for a pitiful 34 - with Chris Law taking five for 12 and George Earl five for 16.

Results

Wednesday, June 4

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth 88 all out (K Ray 31no, K Ilbrey 2-6, M Tanser 2-19) lost to Kettering Town 92-3 (H McCulley 38) by four wickets

Geddington 117-2 (L Raubenheimer 35, H Green 35) lost to Haddon 134-3 (K Joss 37, E Newbould 29, L Raubenheimer 2-21) by 14 runs

Irthlingborough Town 16 all out (Grace Mears 3-2, Taylor Armitage 3-0) lost to Finedon Dolben 118-3 (Taylor Armitage 35, Alexis Dohnalek 26no) by 102 runs

Northampton Saints 130-4 (I Gray 35, S Ranina 28, D Thomas 2-8) lost to Thrapston Yellow 131-6 (R Maslen 38no, D Thomas 24, A Beetson 22, M Hanmer 2-21) by one wicket

Overstone Park 151-3 (Francesca Beale 38, Vickie Dillon-Davies 26, Kerry Mikeli 2-32) beat Horton House Blue 78-6 (Francesca Beale 2-13) by 73 runs

Thrapston Green 147-4 (A Lague 36, C Bettles 35) beat Old 56 all out (H Dent 24, E Brown 4-12) by 91 runs

Saturday, June 7

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 60-5 drew with Kettering Town 192-7 (Om Ganatra 71)

Finedon Dolben 242-6 (Daniel Bendon 82no) beat Geddington 95 all out (Daniel Bendon 4-12) by 147 runs

Oundle Town 255-9 (Will Park 82, Waseem Akram Jnr 64) drew with Old Northamptonians 76-7

Peterborough Town 111-2 (Josh Smith 45) versus Kislingbury Temperance 180-8 (Kobi Johnston 56) - match abandoned

Rushden and Higham Town 187 all out (S Kumar 86, B SArnold 4-58) out beat Stony Stratford 34 all out (C Law 5-12, G Earl 5-16) by 153 runs

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 103 all out (K Awbery 10-41) lost to Wellingborough Town 108-4 (J Howes 50no) by six wickets

Loddington & Mawsley 245-7 (R Hawthorn 60, J Esler 46, J Plowright 42) drew with Peterborough Town IIs 89-7 (N Herbert 5-46)

Overstone Park 128-0 (Harry Gouldstone 68no, Charles Edwards 47no) drew with Horton House 200-9 (Karan Parmer 53)

Thrapston 111 all out (Ebin Eldo 4-26) lost to Brixworth 112-7 (Chris Stoker 5-24) by three wickets

Weekley & Warkton 201-5 (J Palmer 69no, O Bosworth 67no) versus Haddon 70-3 - match abandoned

Wollaston 177 all out (A Musgrave 66) beat Burton Latimer 98 all out by 79 runs

Division Two: Brigstock 274 all out (Duncan Croker 98) drew with Finedon Dolben IIs 77-8 (Tashwin Lukas 4-13)

Brixworth IIs 239-8 (Robert Bailey 98, Rory Green 49, Gurdhitt Singh 4-52) drew with Oundle Town IIs 137-3 (Joe Hancock 41no)

Earls Barton 92 all out (J Steggles 5-27) lost to Wollaston IIs 93-3 (M Jones 58no) by seven wickets

Rothwell Town 86 all out (W Hamilton 6-30) lost to Barby 87-5 (M Patel 41) by five wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 80 all out lost to Northampton Saints 81-0 (Lewis Shelton 51no) by 10 wickets

Wellingborough Indians 177 all out (Pritam Patel 52, Ajaykumar Manivannan 42, Zak Gillies 4-33) drew with Weldon 167-8

Division Three: Bowden 149 all out (John Lawrence 57, Francis Finnemore 53, Shahzaib Bathwal 8-29) versus Westcroft - match abandoned

Heyford 202 all out(J Bastin 79, N Kuttiyan 41) beat Overstone Park IIs 66-3

Old 74-3 versus Podington 154-9 (L Souster 59, J Denny 4-18) - match abandoned

Old Northamptonians IIs 110-3 (Martyn Cory 54) beat Wellingborough OGs 108 all out (G Small 52, M Maqsood 4-17) by seven wickets

Spencer Bruerne 218-8 (J Collins 114) beat Bold Dragoon 86-4

Sun Hardingstone 172 all out (Harry Rowe 49) lost to Great Houghton 120-1 (Archie Buglass 59no, Ben Mousley 47no) by nine wickets (revised target)

Division Four: Cogenhoe 100 all out (Sam Richardson 4-30) lost to Thurleigh 104-3 by seven wickets

Great Oakley 33-1 versus Wellingborough Indians IIs 145-9 - match abandoned

New Bradwell 60-2 versus Carrib United 206-6 (Ming Hestic 58, Mansoor Sarwar 40) - match abandoned

Northampton Saints IIs 113-3 beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 112 all out (James Anthony 4-29) by seven wickets

Olney Town 81-1 (R Beardshaw 46) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 80 all out (J Selvey 6-20, S Keeping 4-27) by nine wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone 100-1 (Jaywin Solomons 49no) beat S & L Corby 178-5 (Kris Sayers 86no) by nine wickets (revised target)

Division Five: Bedford 70 all out (Sai Parasurama Pilla 4-16, Purus Paran 4-22) lost to MK Air 74-1 by nine wickets

Burton Latimer IIs 125-6 beat Long Buckby 121 all out (Adam Boss 5-35) by four wickets

Finedon Dolben IIIs 62-6 (Lakhan Trivedi 4-26) lost to Raunds Town 214-7 (Ben Simpson 73) (revised target)

Kettering Town IIs 93-8 lost to Bugbrooke 238-8 (Reece Barnes 94no) (revised target)

Wellingborough Town IIs 226-8 (George Varghese 54, Harry Underwood 51no, James Lambert 44) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 82-3 (revised target)

Willoughby 297-7 (Chaitanya Kurusala 79, Ambrose Deery 70, Ben Hollis 42) versus North Crawley 97-2 (Rajet Nahar 41no, Anup Ghosh 40) - match abandoned

Division Six: Barby IIs 240-5 (R Tarrant 114, R Sneddon 56) versus Thrapston IIs 4-1 - match abandoned

Geddington IIs 30-1 versus Desborough Town IIs 206 all out (Craig Burger 63, Yuvraj Sahota 44, Harry Spence 5-43) - match abandoned

Overstone Park IIIs 87-5 lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 190 all out (George Wood 56) (revised target)

S & L Corby IIs 94 all out (Kevin Johnson 7-31) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 96-2 (Timothy Jakeman 51no) by eight wickets

Towcestrians 55-8 (Jabran Mehmood 5-17) beat Mears Ashby 53 all out (Chris Bowmer 4-14) by two wickets

Westcroft IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs - match abandoned

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 91 all out (Anthony Howes 5-26) lost to Yelvertoft 93-1 by nine wickets

Haddon IIs 46-2 versus Bowden IIs 202-8 (Sam Gomez 106) - match abandoned

Horton House IIs 91-2 (C Reilly 51no) beat New Bradwell IIs 181-5 (A Overton 83, P Gourav 62) by (revised target)

Kettering Town IIIs 179 all out (Graham Smart 59, Phillip Coward 52) beat Irchester 77-3 (revised target)

Old Northamptonians IVs 138 all out (Mark Parker 5-34) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 139-6 (Harry Wallinger 41) by four wickets

Rushton 195 all out (Cameron Thompson 78, Liam Kendall 40) versus Old IIs 17-0 - match abandoned

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 75-1 versus Earls Barton IIs 176-6 (Joshua Ford 49, Kyle Draper 49no) - match abandoned

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 80-2 (Yuvaraj Ramamoorthy 46no) versus Brixworth IIIs 156 all out (Joe Woolley 5-42) - match abandoned

North Crawley IIs 75-2 versus Burton Latimer IIIs 273-8 (S Sartain 48, M Wittering 44, L Sayles 41) - match abandoned

Podington IIs 108-7 beat Dunchurch & Bilton 104-9 by three wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIs 65-3 versus Gretton 171 all out (R Ellis 49, V Mazumdar 5-35) - match abandoned

Westcroft IIIs 138 all out (Amir Iqbal 54, Brodie Robertson 4-26) lost to Olney Town IIs 139-0 (Matt Bacon 73no, Jack Lay 45no) by 10 wickets

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs 83-2 beat Rothwell Town IIs 78 all out (I Ali 6-34) by eight wickets

Isham 219 all out (Dan Barton 66, Tim Robinson 59, Dan Starmer 4-45) beat Bugbrooke IIs 134-7 by 85 runs (revised target)

MK Air IIs 191-6 (Rajeev Sharma 51) beat Heyford IIs 88-5 (revised target)

St Michaels 243-6 (Obadifullah Abid 85) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 54-5 (revised target)

Stony Stratford IVs 67-7 lost to Wollaston IIIs 215-7 (H Green 63, A Sayed 45no) (revised target)

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 142-9 (James Hurrell 56) lost to Kettering Town IVs 146-2 (Owen Davies 66, Lindsay Gliddon 50) by eight wickets

Horton House IIIs 18-0 beat Towcestrians IIs 15 all out (Elliot Holmes 5-4, Paul Wolstenholme 4-3) by 10 wickets

Long Buckby IIs 185-7 (Ani Velayudhan 50) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 134-8 (revised target)

Oundle Town IIIs 212-4 (Peter Wilson 83, Justin Jeffrey 54no) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 51-6 (revised target)

Division 11: Geddington IIIs 122-4 (Akaash Baiju 46no) beat Brigstock IIs 186-8 (Sat Singh 85) (revised target)

Mears Ashby IIs 170-6 (D Patel 49) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 109-4 (revised target)

Raunds Town IIs 102-2 beat Barton Seagrave 157 all out (revised target)

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 55 all out lost to Sun Hardingstone IIs 57-3 by seven wickets

Weldon IIs 165-5 (R Jenkins 57no) lost to Thrapston IIIs 103-3 (W Fox 42) (revised target)

Division 12: Barby IIIs 157 all out (Simon Devaney 48, Dave Weston 4-22) versus Spencer Bruerne IIs 103-0 (Keith Finson 53no, Alec Morgan 43no) - match abandoned

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 185-8 beat Cogenhoe IIs 100-8 (revised target)

Pytchley 35-3 lost to S & L Corby IIIs 180-9 (revised target)

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 134-1 (A Jupp 50no) beat Haddon IIIs 204-6 (D Connor 46) (revised target)

Stony Stratford Vs 88-4 beat Great Oakley IIs 107 all out (Graham Simpson 6-15) (revised target)

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 179 all out (Nathan Doherty 58) versus Isham IIs 106-1 (Adnan Akbar 70no) - match abandoned

Bugbrooke IIIs 304-3 (Richard Hook 154no, Darren Parke 102) beat Old IIIs 106 all out (Lewis Hunt 41, Steven Spruels 4-36) by 198 runs

Burton Latimer IVs 86-6 lost to Willoughby IIs 241-9 (Vikas Sangwan 127, Dominic Peck 4-51) (revised target)

Towcestrians IIIs 141-8 (Kallum Pagano 49, Teddy Cockerill 47) lost to Northampton Saints IVs 143-1 (Gowtham Sunny 74no, Keith Halford 55) by nine wickets

Old Grammarians 84 all out (Scott Rose 4-13) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 85-4 by six wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Overstone Park IVs - match cancelled

Great Oakley IIIs 68 all out (S Sainath 4-25) lost to Horton House IVs 72-1 by nine wickets

S & L Corby IVs 104 all out (Russell Braithwaite 43no) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 108-2 (David Heathfield 58no) by eight wickets

Thrapston IVs 104 all out (A Dawlatzai 4-11) lost to Kettering Town Vs 157 all out (R Goswarmy 43) by 53 runs

Yelvertoft IIs 135 all out versus Braunston Paddox IIs 54-2 - match abandoned

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs 48-5 versus MK Air IIIs 253-7 (Vikram Paritala 111) - match abandoned

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 137-9 lost to North Crawley IIIs 192-7 by 53 runs (revised target)

Spencer Bruerne IIIs 142-6 (R Irlam 40) lost to Barby IVs 195 all out (T Toomey 46, E Hanna 45) (revised target)

Weldon IIIs 56 all out (Ricki Mistry 5-11) lost to Grange Park IIs 57-6 by four wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Haddon IVs - match cancelled

South Northants Cricket League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield 46-0 versus Thornborough 162 all out (David Owen 65) - no result

Evenley 46-3 versus Banbury Lions - match abandoned

Finmere 79-1 versus Woodford Halse 136 all out - no result

Kings Sutton 136-9 (George Coombes 48) versus Syresham - no result

Sibford 112 all out versus Wroxton - no result

XLC Print Studios Division One: Bodicote 267-6 (Darren Wyatt 93, James Farmer 4-24) versus Hanslope - no result

Chipping Warden v Evenley IIs - match cancelled

Great Northampton v Castlethorpe - match cancelled

Printers 37-0 versus Wardington 120 all out (Fred Thame 61, William Rayner-Thompson 4-28) - no result

Wicken 190 all out (Devendra Singh 41) versus Maids Moreton 58-1 - no result

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs 270-2 (Faizan Ahmed 101no, Rahim Janaid 100no) versus Crown 4-0 - no result

Brackley IIIs 7-0 versus Woodford Halse IIs 150 all out (Jon Boot-Handford 4-31) - no result

Preston Bissett v Syresham IIs - Syresham conceded

Thornborough IIs 58-3 versus Great Northampton IIs 212-4 (Jacob B 51, Pranav Pavithran 51, Nikhil Paul 46no) - no result

Wroxton IIs 71 all out (Sam Lee 6-18) versus Byfield IIs 60-3 - no result

Tuesday, June 10

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Bugbrooke 169-6 (Ben Tompkins 44, Ahssan Ahmed 28, Tom Farebrother 4-34) beat Brixworth 159-8 (Sam Dale 30, Fraser Roper 28, Zaheer Babar 2-15, George Briddon 2-22, Dan Starmer 2-30) by 10 runs

Great Houghton 149-6 (M Jackson 41, Callum Du Plessis 2-31) beat Northampton Saints 116-8 (Oli Chamberlain 45, S Hughes 3-16, M Sajjad 3-18) by 33 runs

Overstone Park 139-8 (Harry Gouldstone 23, R West 2-11, N Khan 2-19, H Rowe 2-29) beat Sun Hardingstone 76-9 (A Rennie 2-5, K Bhatt 2-20) by 63 runs

Spencer Bruerne 164-5 (S Heath 44, A Holmes 37, J Turner 37, J Baxter 3-34) beat Stony Stratford IIs 138 all out (J McCallum 48, A Sreenivasan 4-10, C Turland 3-22) by 26 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone 193-0 (J Solomons 108no, B Harris 65no) lost to Haddon 195-3 (D Leerdam 106, J Dudleston 57) by seven wickets

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Irthlingborough Town 131-8 (D Van Rooyen 24, O Morris 3-27, Kyle Awbery 2-18, J Lambert 2-31) lost to Wellingborough Town 132-1 (J Anderson 80no, W Farrar 36no) by nine wickets

Isham 108-9 (Christopher Barton 37, Conor Barton 25, Sam Smith 3-30, Keegan Raine 2-9, Lee Bell 2-28) lost to Great Oakley 109-6 (Deep Patel 4-37) by four wickets

Loddington & Mawsley 201-7 (C Moore 56, J Plowright 48, C Court 2-34, K Kooner 2-38) beat Kettering Town IIs 124-8 (H Tanser 49no, B Roberts 3-8, C Moore 2-11, C Plowright 2-26) by 77 runs

Weekley & Warkton 126-7 (Freddie Harrow 34no, Josh Martin 27, Damon Hanney 3-18, Joshua Coleman 2-14) lost to Burton Latimer 150-5 (Chris Harrison 46, Todd Styman 25, Karam Khangura 3-32) by 24 runs

Weldon 168-6 (Kris Sterling 45no, Luke Cummins 41, Daniel Morse 2-27) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 148-7 (Nihar Patel 35, Elliott West 31, Hayden Mathis 2-22, Kris Sterling 2-33) by 20 runs

Wellingborough Indians 135-8 (Chintamani Satpute 32, Ajaykumar Manivannan 30, Amitesh Nagarkar 29, David Hornby 2-11, Andy Hayward 2-30) lost to Old 161-7 (Declan Ryan 64, David Hornby 58, Mehul Patel 3-26, Ajaykumar Manivannan 3-27) by 26 runs​

Fixtures

Saturday, June 14

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kettering Town v Finedon Dolben; Kislingbury Temperance v Rushden and Higham Town; Old Northamptonians v Geddington; Oundle Town v Peterborough Town; Stony Stratford v Desborough Town

Division One: Brixworth v Wollaston; Burton Latimer v Weekley & Warkton; Haddon v Loddington & Mawsley; Horton House v Wellingborough Town; Overstone Park v Thrapston; Peterborough Town IIs v Irthlingborough Town

Division Two: Barby v Oundle Town IIs; Finedon Dolben IIs v Stony Stratford IIs; Northampton Saints v Earls Barton; Rothwell Town v Brigstock; Weldon v Brixworth IIs; Wollaston IIs v Wellingborough Indians

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Sun Hardingstone; Great Houghton v Bowden; Old v Spencer Bruerne; Podington v Overstone Park IIs; Wellingborough OGs v Heyford; Westcroft v Old Northamptonians IIs

​Division Four: Carrib United v St Crispin & Harlestone; Great Oakley v New Bradwell; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Cogenhoe; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Olney Town; S & L Corby v Northampton Saints IIs; Wellingborough Indians IIs v Thurleigh

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Willoughby; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Raunds Town; Long Buckby v Bedford; MK Air v Finedon Dolben IIIs; North Crawley v Burton Latimer IIs; Wellingborough Town IIs v Kettering Town IIs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Geddington IIs v Towcestrians; Mears Ashby v Westcroft IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Barby IIs; Thrapston IIs v Overstone Park IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v S & L Corby IIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Great Houghton IIs; Irchester v Old IIs: Irthlingborough Town IIs v Haddon IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; New Bradwell IIs v Rushton; Yelvertoft v Horton House IIs

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs v Podington IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Earls Barton IIs v North Crawley IIs; Gretton v Braunston Paddox; Olney Town IIs v Brixworth IIIs; Westcroft IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v Carrib United IIs; Heyford IIs v St Michaels; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Isham; Stony Stratford IVs v MK Air IIs; Wollaston IIIs v Rothwell Town IIs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Long Buckby IIs; Grange Park v Oundle Town IIIs: Towcestrians IIs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Kettering Town IVs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Horton House IIIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Northampton Saints IIIs; Brigstock IIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Raunds Town IIs v Weldon IIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Geddington IIIs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Barby IIIs; Pytchley v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Great Oakley IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Stony Stratford Vs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Towcestrians IIIs; Isham IIs v Old IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Burton Latimer IVs; Willoughby IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v S & L Corby IVs; Great Oakley IIIs v Bowden IIIs; Horton House IVs v Kettering Town Vs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Thrapston IVs; Overstone Park IVs Yelvertoft IIs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Grange Park IIs; Haddon IVs Barton Seagrave IIs; MK Air IIIs v Weldon IIIs; North Crawley IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs; Rushton IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Byfield; Syresham v Finmere; Thornborough v Sibford; Woodford Halse v Kings Sutton; Wroxton v Evenley

XLC Print Studios Division One: Castlethorpe v Chipping Warden; Evenley IIs v Printers; Maids Moreton v Hanslope; Wardington v Great Northampton; Wicken v Bodicote

Division Two: Brackley IIIs v Banbury Lions IIs; Byfield IIs v Thornborough IIs; Crown v Syresham IIs; Great Northampton IIs v Wroxton IIs; Preston Bissett v Woodford Halse IIs

Tuesday, June 17

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Isham v Irthlingborough Town; Thrapston v Weekley & Warkton

South Northants League

Wardington Cup: Kings Sutton v Wicken; Sibford v Great Northampton; Syresham v Banbury Lions

Wednesday, June 18

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth v Horton House Red; Geddington v Old; Horton House Blue v Thrapston Yellow; Irthlingborough Town v Kettering Town; Northampton Saints v Haddon; Overstone Park v Finedon Dolben