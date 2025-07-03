CRICKET SPECIAL: ONs and Kislingbury double up on opening day of T20 Championship...

Wicket-taking action from Stony Stratford's NCL T20 Championship defeat to Rushden & Higham (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Old Northamptonians enjoyed the perfect start to their Northants Cricket League T20 Championship campaign as they secured wins over both Geddington and Kettering Town on Saturday.

​Kettering posted 147 for four in their 20 overs, mainly thanks to 55 from Jack Duffy.

ONs then stuttered their way to 149 for eight, with Dilshan Kanchana's 45 proving crucial.

It was easy street for ONs against Geddington, after the villagers were restricted to 111 for eight, with William Heathfield taking four for 13.

Jamie Dunk hit 60 not out and Kanchana 39 not out as ONs cruised to 112 for one.

​​Kislingbury Temperance claimed two four-wicket victories as they also got their T20 Championship campaign off to a winning start.

The games were remarkably similar.

In the first, Kettering made 139 for eight with James Parker hitting 37 and Shaun Wilkes claiming three for 37, and Kislingbury then eased to 141 for six to secure the victory.

And they notched up exactly the same score to see off Geddington, who had been restricted to 140 for nine, with Ashley Starmer taking three for 32.

​Rushden & Higham Town also secured a win double in the NCL T20 Championship, beating Finedon Dolben by 23 runs and Stony Stratford by 44 runs.

Ewan Hughes-Rowlands hit 76 and Sam Kumar 47 as Rushden posted 221 for six, and although Shaynan Patel hit 86 Finedon fell short at 198 all out (Hughes-Rowlands 3-35).

Against Stony, Sam Kumar top-scored with 60 as Rushden made 154 for six, and that proved to be enough with Stony being bowled out for just 110 (C Ruwansiri 3-10, Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 3-37).

​Oundle scored comprehensive wins over Peterborough and Desborough.

Conor Craig hammered 68 not out, Patrick Harrington 66 and Mark Hodgson 44 as Oundle racked up a massive 245 for five!

Primesh Patel (3-12) and Will Park (3-17) then bowled out Peterborough for 104 to seal a 141-run success.

Against Desborough, Harrington hit 68 as Oundle made 191 (Joe Gordon 4-30) before restricting Borough to 130 for five.​

​Overstone Park stay a point clear at the top of NCL Division One after they secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Irthlingborough Town.

Matthew Jones claimed five for 35 as Irthlingborough were bowled out for just 139, with support coming from Alex Rennie (3-29).

Overstone then cruised to victory at 142 for four in just 25 overs, with James Julyan hitting nine fours and a six in his 55, while there were also key contributions from Ram Patel (38) and Krish Mukesh Bhatt (21no).

​​Saints have closed to within just two points of division two leaders Barby with a hard-earned 47-run win over Weldon.

Oli Chamberlain hit 70 and Massimo Rapps 60 to rescue Saints from a collapse and lift their side to 216 for nine in their 50 overs, with Luke Cummings bagging six for 28.

Weldon then started their reply well, but suffered a collapse as they were bowled out for 169, with Thomas Freeman claiming four for 28. The win was a big one with Barby drawing with Wollaston IIs.

Results

Wednesday, June 15

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben 173-0 (A Done 43rno, T Armitage 42rno, M Gardner-Frist 31no, G Mears 17no) beat Horton House Blue 72 all out (G Mears 5-1) by 101 runs

Horton House Red 96-6 (Kiera Potter 40no, Caitlyn Connelly 2-7) lost to Geddington 148-6 (Iris Kirk 40no, Niki Brandrick 34, Eryn Currie 2-18, Kiera Potter 2-21) by 52 runs

Kettering Town 87-6 (Saisha Ranina 3-12, Honor Austin 2-13) beat Northampton Saints 86 all out (Honor Austin 22, Michelle Tanser 3-21) by one wickets

Old 102-3 (Amy Small 21rno) lost to Irthlingborough Town 103-2 (Libby Griffiths 30, Kat Villette 24no) by five wickets

Thrapston Green 97-2 (A Lague 38rno) beat Brixworth 96 all out (A Lague 2-10, E Brown 2-19) by five wickets

Saturday, June 28

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship: Kislingbury Temperance 141-6 beat Kettering Town 139-8 (James Parker 37, Shaun Wilkes 3-37) by four wickets

Old Northamptonians 112-1 (Jamie Dunk 60no, Dilshan Kanchana 39no) beat Geddington 111-8 (Jack Lees 48, William Heathfield 4-13) by nine wickets

Peterborough Town 104 all out (Primesh Patel 3-12, Will Park 3-17) lost to Oundle Town 245-5 (Conor Craig 68no, Patrick Harrington 66, Mark Hodgson 44, Josh Smith 3-42) by 141 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 221-6 (Ewan Hughes Rowlands 76, Sam Kumar 47) beat Finedon Dolben 198 all out (Shaynan Patel 86, Ewan Hughes Rowlands 3-35) by 23 runs

Finedon Dolben 190-4 (Shaynan Patel 46, Drew Brierley 43no, Ewan Cox 39) beat Stony Stratford 163-6 (Charlie Oldershaw 65, Steven Plant 52) by 27 runs

Oundle Town 191 all out (Patrick Harrington 68, Joe Gordon 4-30) beat Desborough Town 130-5 (Archie Redfern 52) by 61 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 141-6 (Zaakir Khawaja 43) beat Geddington 140-9 (Jack Parker 37, Ashley Starmer 3-32) by four wickets

Old Northamptonians 149-8 (Dilshan Kanchana 45, G Kooner 3-23) beat Kettering Town 147-4 (Jack Duffy 55, G Kooner 38) by two wickets

Peterborough Town 96-0 (Nick Green 52no, Josh Smith 39no) beat Desborough Town 95-8 (Hayatullah Niazi 3-20) by 10 wickets

Rushden and Higham Town 154-6 (Sam Kumar 60, O Thaker 40) beat Stony Stratford 110 all out (C Ruwansiri 3-10, Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 3-37) by 44 runs

Division One: Brixworth 279 all out (Fraser Bennett 127, Toby Cowley 58, William Farrar 4-90) drew with Wellingborough Town 249-8 (Thomas Howes 56, Jehu Anderson 54, William Farrar 46)

Burton Latimer 326-7 (Alex Bendon 76, Yashoda Mendis 53, Scott Saders 52, Chis Harrison 47, Balaji Ganesan 4-81) drew with Peterborough Town IIs 249-7 (Sulaiman Saleem 112no)

Horton House 206 all out beat Haddon 133 all out by 73 runs

Overstone Park 142-4 (J Julyan 55) beat Irthlingborough Town 139 all out (N White 50, M Jones 5-35) by six wickets

Thrapston 92 all out (S West 4-22) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 147 all out (R Coles 4-10) by 55 runs

Wollaston 155 all out (Jacob Workman 4-33) lost to Weekley & Warkton 158-7 (Alfie Napier 60no) by three wickets

Division Two: Barby 267-8 (Zachary Wenham 84, Will Hamilton 50) drew with Wollaston IIs 195-8 (Nathan Folkes 42)

Brigstock 220-7 (Ethan Delargy 53, Ajaykumar Manivannan 5-54) beat Wellingborough Indians 139 all out (Sunny Patel 51, Tashwin Lukas 4-21) by 81 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 229-9 (Elliott West 73, Nihar Patel 45) tied with Oundle Town IIs 229 all out (oe Charlton 53no, Sameer Shah 44, Daniel Morse 4-41)

Northampton Saints 216-9 (Oli Chamberlain 70, Massimo Rapps 60, Luke Cummins 6-28) beat Weldon 169 all out (Thomas Freeman 4-28) by 47 runs

Rothwell Town 198-5 (Bruce Jaftha 73no, Hassan Farhat 60no) beat Brixworth IIs 196-8 (Rory Green 65) by five wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 185-8 (Alex Stockton 62, Ollie Metcalfe 58) drew with Earls Barton 286-6 (Jack Patching 68, Liam Bond 61no)

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 140 all out (Mohammed Faris Chennari 59) lost to Overstone Park IIs 302-3 (Peter Bevan 146no, Alistair Mclaughlin 92no) by 162 runs

Great Houghton 126-3 beat Wellingborough OGs 122 all out by seven wickets

Old 130 all out (Sam Wood 49, Tom Robson 5-26) lost to Heyford 290-7 (James Edwards 154no, Joshua Bastin 67, Henry Dent 4-33) by 160 runs

Podington 227-9 (Charlie Saxby 72) beat Westcroft 172 all out (Naeem Khan 44) by 55 runs

Spencer Bruerne 81 all out (Rory Seymour 4-14) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 84-1 by nine wickets

Sun Hardingstone 198-8 (James Hill 58, Dan Bowmer 44no) lost to Bowden 199-4 (Francis Finnemore 122no, Harry Wilford 53no, Dan Bowmer 4-47) by six wickets

Division Four: Carrib United 150 all out (Brody Willerton 4-23) lost to Thurleigh 198 all out (Grant Mohle 57, Andy Milne 41) by 48 runs

Great Oakley 180-7 (Matt Earl 65) beat Cogenhoe 176-6 (Alex Harvey-Jones 58) by three wickets

New Bradwell 189 all out (Saghir Ahmed 59, Najeeb Akram 42) lost to Olney Town 269-9 (Henry Warren 65, Patrick Bull 45, Drona Modhwadia 42) by 80 runs

S & L Corby 223-5 (K Sayers 73, M Pearce 62) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 222-8 (J Basra 41, J Connelly 4-53) by five wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone 230-7 (J Sazu 77, Jacob Peaks 4-52) beat Northampton Saints IIs 209-8 (Jacob Peaks 61no, J Thompson 40) by 21 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 242-6 (Hari Parekh 74, Sanjay Patel 51no) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 239-9 (William Paull 104) by four wickets

Division Five: Bugbrooke 104-2 beat Raunds Town 102 all out by eight wickets

Kettering Town IIs v Bedford - Bedford conceded

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 245-7 (James Coles 74, Liam Flecknor 65, Scott Ramsay 49) lost to Long Buckby 378-4 (Manu Mohan 165no, Suraj Chandrashekar 148) by 133 runs

North Crawley 181 all out lost to MK Air 239-8 by 58 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 300-6 (O Morris 98, H Shah 66no, I Yousaf 52, G Varghese 46) lost to Finedon Dolben IIIs 304-5 (J Kearney 140, N Clarke 58no, R Patel 50) by four runs

Willoughby 165 all out lost to Burton Latimer IIs 167-2 by eight wickets

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 146-0 (Yuvraj Sahota 83no, Tajinder Sahota 53no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 144 all out (Tajinder Sahota 4-37) by 10 wickets

Geddington IIs 194-2 (Bradley Armer 104no, Liam Redding 54no) beat Overstone Park IIIs 193 all out (Yashraj Kumawat 48, Harry Spence 4-44) by eight wickets

Mears Ashby 197-2 (Greg Reis 84, Alex Skerrett 53no) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 196-8 (Alex Fowler 42) by eight wickets

Towcestrians 277-9 (Pip Webb 76, Robson Kightley 60, Somesh Panaskar 59) beat Barby IIs 96 all out by 181 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 117 all out lost to Thrapston IIs 222-6 (James York 111) by 105 runs

Westcroft IIs 190-8 (Akram Ullah 55) beat S & L Corby IIs 189 all out (Lee Fox 75, Shakeel Zarait 4-45) by two wickets

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 99-9 (Chris Wade 6-27) beat New Bradwell IIs 98 all out (Sam Freer 5-11) by one wicket

Haddon IIs 140 all out (Vishnu Suresh 5-28) lost to Great Houghton IIs 220-9 (Aamir Abbas Malik 51, Vishnu Suresh 47) by 80 runs

Irchester 114 all out lost to Yelvertoft 220 all out (Sandeepkumar Patel 5-34) by 86 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 378-8 (Luke Fleming 130, Mark Brown 77, Dean Czyz 48, Leighton Griffiths 47, Athiq Thamby 5-60) beat Old IIs 197 all out (Athiq Thamby 55) by 181 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 144-3 (Ethan Smart 69) beat Rushton 143 all out by seven wickets

Old Northamptonians IVs 187 all out (A Melits 62, H Burton 4-16) lost to Horton House IIs 191-4 (C Reilly 43) by six wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 149 all out (N Kemp 47, D Lowry 4-39) lost to North Crawley IIs 155 all out (A O'Connor 5-46) by six runs

Earls Barton IIs 161-4 (Kyle Draper 43) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 158 all out (Abhinav Pandey 48, Mike Davis 4-27) by six wickets

Gretton 165-8 (James Bates 54) lost to Brixworth IIIs 232 all out (James Parr 82, Kiran Praveen 59, Michael Houseman 5-32, Stanley Roberts 4-41) by 67 runs

Olney Town IIs 292-4 (J Lay 108, L Richardson 101no) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 192 all out (M Bull 4-45) by 100 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIs 54-2 beat Podington IIs 50 all out (Robbie Kirbyshire 7-23) by eight wickets

Westcroft IIIs 173 all out (Amir Iqbal 59) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 176-5 (Liam Fitzgerald 78no) by five wickets

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 75 all out (B Packman 5-15, P Johnson 4-23) lost to Bugbrooke IIs 77-2 by eight wickets

MK Air IIs 106 all out (A Govada 40) lost to Carrib United IIs 177 all out (M Sarwar 44, V Vishnupanthulu 4-54, A Verma 4-63) by 71 runs

St Michael's 172-7 (Tawab Amiri 52, Adnan Akhtar 47no, David Hobbs 4-26) beat Isham 171 all out (Ian Kelland 44, Obadifullah Abid 5-23) by three wickets

Stony Stratford IVs 243-6 (S Goodman-Smith 152no) beat Rothwell Town IIs 137 all out (J McStraw 4-25) by 106 runs

Wollaston IIIs 172-6 (N Dawson 85, T Luck 41) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 173-3 (R Toone 52) by seven wickets

Division 10: Grange Park 216 all out (Jac Poncelet 57, Vishal Sharma 4-47) lost to Kettering Town IVs 218-9 (Aditya Sharma 66, Donovan Keightley 6-40) by one wicket

Long Buckby IIs 109 all out (Kevin Taylor 4-34) lost to Horton House IIIs 110-3 (Abhinav Kulur 59no) by seven wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 194-6 (Kirpal Singh 69no) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 187-7 (Daniel Blatch 49) by seven runs

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 215-6 (Simon Sieunarine 74, Karl Peasnall 42no, Charlie Norman 4-49) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 110-8 by 105 runs

Finedon Dolben IVs 184-9 (G Wilson 5-40) beat Towcestrians IIs 125 all out (H Moors 4-20) by 59 runs

Division 11: Raunds Town IIs 64-9 lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 235 all out (M Bates 76, N Kothakota 52, D Hazelton 4-46) by 171 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 189 all out (Danny Carter 50, Elliott Slinn 43, Dominic Wardle 5-49) beat Geddington IIIs 142 all out (Darren Garley 60, Harry Yuill 4-22) by 47 runs

Thrapston IIIs 175-7 (Andrew Thomas 46no) lost to Brigstock IIs 179-7 (Geoff Batchelor 58) by three wickets

Weldon IIs 226-4 (Ryan Jenkins 94no, William Hay 67no) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 230-5 (Yash Mendon 87, Druve Patel 77) by five wickets

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 139 all out (G Goddard 54) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 142-2 (C Fisher 70no, R Wade 68no) by eight wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 200-7 (David Bek 56, Zaff Ashraf 42) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 253-6 (Dulein De Silva Koralage 80, Zachary Wharton 68) by 53 runs

Pytchley 136 all out (Daniel Flynn 5-36) lost to Great Oakley IIs 140-7 (Damon Page 64, Benjamin Fell 4-34) by three wickets

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 243-7 (Scott James Russell 78, Nuwanka Withanage 76no) beat Barby IIIs 242-9 (Martin Nichols 75, Eddie Hanna 43) by three wickets

S & L Corby IIIs 167-4 (Bhaumih Patel 72no, Sean Chan 56no) beat Haddon IIIs 166-4 (Richard Brinkman 72no) by six wickets

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 248-7 (Y Ramamoorthy 102, T Elmore 63) beat Old IIIs 125 all out by 123 runs

Burton Latimer IVs 192-8 (Tyler Jolley 83, Acer Prince 46, Sachin Ganatra 4-35) tied with Wellingborough OGs IIIs 192-7 (Daniel Austin 63, Andrew Brierley 46, Christian Sinden 5-39)

Isham IIs 193-8 (Ashley Oro 54, Premkumar Ganesan 47) lost to Willoughby IIs 298-5 (Vikas Sangwan 91no, Sean Thornton 85, David Alcock 78) by 105 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 149 all out (Ali Mamozai 64, Andy Heather 4-56) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 115 all out by 34 runs

Towcestrians IIIs 173 all out (Sam Turner 49, Zac Fewtrell 42, Steven Spruels 4-31) lost to Bugbrooke IIIs 146 all out (Darren Parke 56, Andy Roberts 5-12) by 27 runs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 85 all out (Stuart Durman 4-4) lost to Thrapston IVs 86-4 by six wickets

Great Oakley IIIs 80 all out (Oliver Polhill 5-28) lost to Kettering Town Vs 81-1 (Hallam Knapp 48no) by nine wickets

Horton House IVs 191-7 beat Braunston Paddox IIs 62 all out (Srikrishnav Sainath 5-21) by 129 runs

Overstone Park IVs 120 all out (David Cook 41, Darian Taylor 6-36) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 178-9 (David Heathfield 92, Aryan Mukesh Bhatt 4-26) by 58 runs

Yelvertoft IIs 259 all out (B Kakarla 88, P Dokka 41) beat S & L Corby IVs 88 all out (V Nagalla 5-33) by 171 runs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Haddon IVs - Haddon conceded

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 116 all out (B Bastock 51) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIIs 267-8 (D Champaneriya 123) by 151 runs

North Crawley IIIs 132 all out (Anil Pragada 4-34) lost to MK Air IIIs 144 all out by 12 runs

Rushton IIs 200 all out (Stanley Frankcam 52, Thomas Mills 44) lost to Grange Park IIs 201-2 (Saad Aftab 109, Jon Tilley 62no) by eight wickets

Spencer Bruerne IIIs 77 all out (Max Bradbrook 4-11) lost to Weldon IIIs 208-7 (Thomas Holmes 58, William Holmes 41) by 131 runs

South Northants Cricket League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Evenley 171 all out (Matt Slade 48, Jason Andrews 4-19) beat Byfield 133 all out by 38 runs

Finmere 104 all out lost to Banbury Lions 247 all out (Danyal Sadiq 76, Saim Hussain 47) by 143 runs

Sibford 104-1 (Chris Beaumont-Dark 67no) beat Kings Sutton 101 all out (Brody Chequer 57, Tom Wood 5-14) by nine wickets

Syresham 69 all out lost to Thornborough 70-1 by nine wickets

Woodford Halse 140 all out (Santosh Singh 54no, Adil Hussain 4-16) lost to Wroxton 141-2 (Adnan Ahmed 74no) by eight wickets

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote 289-5 (C Buckingham 145, D Wyatt 40) beat Wardington 170-6 (K Miles 43no) by 119 runs

Chipping Warden 125 all out (William Rayner-Thompson 4-19) lost to Printers 135-9 by 10 runs

Hanslope 36 all out (Ananthu Sivasankarapillai 5-15, Ram Garimella 5-17) lost to Great Northampton 41-3 by seven wickets

Maids Moreton 118 all out (David Breuilly 46no) beat Castlethorpe 54 all out (Howard Holmes 5-11) by 64 runs

Wicken 206 all out (Bharath Sukumaran 40, David Walker 5-46) beat Evenley IIs 70 all out (Avi Boroowa 5-6) by 136 runs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Syresham IIs - Syresham conceded

Byfield IIs 189-6 (Nathan Grocott 75no) beat Preston Bissett 186-9 by four wickets

Great Northampton IIs 235 all out (Nikhil Paul 55) beat Brackley IIIs 58 all out by 177 runs

Thornborough IIs 126 all out (Aditya Aggarwal 4-24) lost to Crown 128-6 (Deepak Aggarwal 53) by four wickets

Wroxton IIs 279 all out (Waseem Naseer 49, Jignesh Patel 47, Saqib Hameed 5-63) beat Woodford Halse IIs 87 all out (Ajay Sharma 4-10) by 192 runs

Tuesday, July 1

Northants Cricket League

NCL T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Brixworth 182-5 (Alex Lacey 65, Thomas Stanbridge 59, Eddie Button 3-23) lost to Haddon 183-3 (Sean O'Neill-Kerr 82, Jack Dudleston 39, Richard Hardwick 35) by seven wickets

Bugbrooke v Sun Hardingstone - Sun Hardingstone conceded

Great Houghton v Earls Barton - Earls Barton conceded

Horton House 137-6 beat Northampton Saints 133-7 by four wickets

Spencer Bruerne 138-6 (Jordan Moussa-Capel 40, J Solomons 3-26) beat St Crispin & Harlestone 126-7 (J Solomons 47) by 12 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 118 all out (Ollie Metcalfe 31, Purus Paran 3-12, Vinodh Kumar 3-17) lost to MK Air 122-4 (Vinodh Kumar 51, Ashwin Tigdoli 46) by six wickets

NCL T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Irthlingborough Town 144 all out (Luke Fleming 56, J Kearney 3-4, O West 3-31) lost to Finedon Dolben IIs 174-8 (J Clarke 84, J Carroll 29, B Parsons 3-26) by 30 runs

Loddington & Mawsley 149-1 (James Esler 68no, Charles Moore 66) beat Burton Latimer 145-7 by nine wickets

Thrapston 148-7 (W Cade 40, T Hollingsworth 32, K Manson 3-16) beat Great Oakley 83 all out (Will Groenland 4-13) by 65 runs

Weekley & Warkton 220-8 (J Workman 106, J Martin 68, S Beckett 3-24) beat Weldon 169-9 (H Mathis 32, C Dalziel 3-22) by 59 runs

Wellingborough Town 133-6 (Hassan Shah 37) lost to Old 148-2 (David Hornby 67, Declan Ryan 56) by 15 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, July 5

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship

10am starts: Desborough Town v Geddington; Finedon Dolben v Oundle Town; Kettering Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Stony Stratford v Kislingbury Temperance

1pm starts: Kislingbury Temperance v Peterborough Town (at Stony Stratford); Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians (at Finedon)

2pm starts: Desborough Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Kettering Town v Geddington

4pm starts: Finedon Dolben v Old Northamptonians; Stony Stratford v Peterborough Town

Division One: Haddon v Burton Latimer; Irthlingborough Town v Thrapston; Loddington & Mawsley v Wollaston; Peterborough Town IIs v Brixworth; Weekley & Warkton v Horton House; Wellingborough Town v Overstone Park

Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Brigstock; Earls Barton v Barby; Oundle Town IIs v Rothwell Town; Weldon v Finedon Dolben IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Stony Stratford; Wollaston v Northampton Saints

Division Three: Bowden v Podington; Heyford v Spencer Bruerne; Old Northamptonians IIs v Sun Hardingstone; Overstone Park IIs v Old; Wellingborough OGs v Bold Dragoon; Westcroft v Great Houghton

Division Four: Cogenhoe v New Bradwell; Northampton Saints IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Carrib United; Olney Town v St Crispin & Harlestone; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v S & L Corby; Thurleigh v Great Oakley

Division Five: Bedford v Willoughby; Burton Latimer IIs v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Kettering Town IIs; Long Buckby v North Crawley; MK Air v Bugbrooke; Raunds Town v Wellingborough Town IIs

Division Six: Barby IIs v Westcroft IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v Towcestrians; S & L Corby IIs v Desborough Town IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; Stony Stratford IIIs v Geddington IIs; Thrapston IIs v Mears Ashby

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Irchester; Horton House IIs v Haddon IIs; New Bradwell IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; Old IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; Rushton v Old Northamptonians IVs; Yelvertoft v Bowden IIs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v Westcroft IIIs; Burton Latimer IIIs v Earls Barton IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Gretton; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; North Crawley IIs v Olney Town IIs; Podington IIs v Braunston Paddox

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v MK Air IIs; Carrib United IIs v Isham; Rothwell Town IIs v St Michael's; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs; Wollaston IIIs v Heyford IIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Horton House IIIs; Kettering Town IVs v Long Buckby IIs; Towcestrians IIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Grange Park

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Thrapston IIIs; Brigstock IIs v Weldon IIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Geddington IIIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IVs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Raunds Town IIs

Division 12: Great Oakley IIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Pytchley; S & L Corby IIIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Barby IIIs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Isham IIs v Northampton Saints IVs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Towcestrians IIIs; Old IIIs v Burton Latimer IVs; Willoughby IIs v Brixworth IVs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v Great Oakley IIIs; Horton House IVs v Overstone Park IVs; Kettering Town Vs v Yelvertoft IIs; Old Northamptonians Vs Bowden IIIs; Thrapston IVs v S & L Corby IVs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs; Haddon IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs; North Crawley IIIs v Rushton IIs; Weldon IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Thornborough; Finmere v Byfield; Kings Sutton v Wroxton; Sibford v Evenley; Syresham v Woodford Halse

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Evenley IIs v Wardington; Great Northampton v Chipping Warden; Hanslope v Castlethorpe; Maids Moreton v Bodicote; Wicken v Printers

Division Two: Byfield IIs v Great Northampton IIs; Crown v Preston Bissett: Thornborough IIs v Syresham IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Banbury Lions IIs; Wroxton IIs v Brackley IIIs

Wednesday, July 9

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth v Geddington; Haddon v Thrapston Yellow; Horton House Red v Saints; Kettering Town v Horton House Blue; Old v Overstone Park; Thrapston Green v Irthlingborough Town