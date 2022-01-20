CRICKET FIXTURES: Your at-a-glance guide to Northamptonshire's 2022 schedule in full

Northamptonshire start the 2022 cricket season at the County Ground on April 7

The County are looking forward to their first season in division one of the LV= County Championship since 2014, and will begin their campaign against Gloucestershire on April 7.

That first match of the summer will be played at the County Ground, as will the last of the campaign on September 26 when John Sadler's men will complete their season with a home four-day clash against Essex.

in between those dates there is a LOT of cricket to be played, with Northants facing 14 Championship games, 14 Vitality Blast group matches and eight Group B games in the Royal London One Day - plus, fingers crossed, a few knockout encounters as well!!

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler

Here is a comprehensive list, including venues, of the County's matches in 2022 in all competitions.

As well as the matches listed below, Northants will also play a friendly 50-over fixture against Bedfordshire as a warm-up for the One Day Cup - the venue for that one has yet to be confirmed.

Fixtures at a glance... home matches in bold

2022 LV= Insurance County Championship Division One

Northamptonshire's red ball skipper Adam Rossington

APRIL

Thursday, April 7 - Sunday, April 10 - Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire (County Ground, Northampton)

Thursday April 21 - Sunday, April 24 - Northamptonshire v Yorkshire (County Ground, Northampton)

Thursday, April 28 - Sunday, May 1 - Essex v Northamptonshire (The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb

MAY

Thursday. May 5 - Sunday, May 8- Surrey v Northamptonshire (Kia Oval, London)

Thursday, May 12 - Sunday, May 15 - Warwickshire v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Thursday, May 19 - Sunday, May 22 - Northamptonshire v Kent (County Ground, Northampton)

JUNE

Sunday, June 26 - Wednesday, June 29 - Northamptonshire v Warwickshire (County Ground, Northampton

JULY

Monday, July 11 - Thursday, July 14 - Kent v Northamptonshire (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Tuesday, July 19 - Friday, July 22 - Northamptonshire v Lancashire (County Ground, Northampton)

Monday, July 25 - Thursday, July 28 - Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Cheltenham)

SEPTEMBER

Monday, September 5 - Thursday, September 8 - Hampshire v Northamptonshire (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Monday, September 12 - Thursday, September 15 - Northamptonshire v Surrey (County Ground, Northampton)

Tuesday, September 20 - Friday, September 23 - Somerset v Northamptonshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Monday, September 26 - Thursday, September 29 - Northamptonshire v Essex (County Ground, Northampton)

Vitality T20 Blast

North Group

MAY

Thursday, May 26 - Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Friday, May 27 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham (County Ground, Northampton)

Sunday, May 29 - Notts Outlaws v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Trent Bridge) - double header with Loughborough Lightning v Southern Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

JUNE

Wednesday, June 1 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (County Ground, Northampton) - double header with Sunrisers v Central Sparks in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Friday, June 3 - Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester) - double header with NW Thunder v Loughborough Lightning in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Sunday, June 5 - Durham v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street)

Tuesday, June 7 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (County Ground, Northampton)

Thursday, June 9 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, June 17 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (County Ground, Northampton)

Saturday, June 18 - Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (New Road)

Tuesday, June 21 - Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Incora County Ground, Derby)

Wednesday, June 22 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, June 24 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings (County Ground, Northampton)

JULY

Friday 1 July 2022 - Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester)

Wednesday, July 6 - Quarter-final 1 (Venue TBC)

Friday, July 8 - Quarter-final 2 (Venue TBC); Quarter-final 3 (Venue TBC)

Saturday, July 9 - Quarter-final 4 (Venue TBC)

Saturday, July 16 - Vitality Blast Finals Day Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2; Vitality Blast final (Edgbaston)

Royal London One Day Cup, Group B

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 2 - Yorkshire Vikings v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (York)

Sunday, August 7 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Essex Eagles (County Ground, Northampton)

Tuesday, August 9 - Hampshire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Friday, August 12 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Glamorgan (County Ground, Northampton)

Sunday, August 14 - Kent Spitfires v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Wednesday, August 17 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, August 19 - Lancashire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester)

Tuesday, August 23 - Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, August 26 - Quarter-Final 1 (Venue TBC); Quarter-Final 2 (Venue TBC)

Tuesday, August 30 - Semi-Final 1 (Venue TBC); Semi-Final 2 (Venue TBC)

SEPTEMBER