County Ground hosts Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day

Southern Vipers booked their place in Saturday's Charlotte Edwards Cup Final with six wins out of six this season

There will be two T20 matches played at Wantage Road, and a host of star names from the world of women’s cricket are set to be involved.

South East Stars and Central Sparks will face each other in the morning play-off match, with the winners of that one meeting the so far unbeaten Southern Vipers in the afternoon final.

Vipers, who are coached by former England skipper Edwards, booked their place in the showpiece clash with a perfect Group A campaign, winning six out of six.

Included in their ranks are the likes of Dani Wyatt, Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean.

South East Stars topped Group B with five wins and one defeat in their six matches, with Sparks finishing second to them with four wins and two losses.

Their records were the second and third best overall of the eight teams involved, and means they get to contest the play-off.

Included in the Stars squad is Bryony Smith and Sophia Dunkley, while big names for Sparks include England trio Issy Wong, Emily Arlott and Emma Jones.

Vipers go into Finals Day hoping to go one better than last year when they lost out in the semi-final to Northern Diamonds.

“We’re confident after six wins from six but we’re trying not to be complacent,” said bowler Lauren Bell, who has claimed 12 wickets in the tournament.

“Even when we played the Diamonds last weekend, we just wanted to keep that momentum and I feel like everyone wants to beat us, so we just need to play our best cricket and stick to our strengths.”

Tickets for Finals Day are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors. Go to nccc.co.uk for full details.

The play-off clash between Stars and Sparks starts at 11am, with the final against Vipers starting at 2pm.