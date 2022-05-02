Cobb warns County Ground 'won't be big enough' to contain new Steelbacks signing Lynn

Chris Lynn in action for Brisbane Heat

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper to play the entire Vitality Blast campaign for Northants this summer, and Cobb is excited by the prospect of team up with a player who has a worldwide reputation as a destructive batsman.

Lynn is know for consistently hitting 90-metre sixes, and famously once hit a delivery from Aussie fast bowler Shaun Tait on to the roof of the imposing Gabba in his home town of Brisbane.

If he manages to hit that kind of form with the Steelbacks, then the gardens of houses around the County Ground could be in for a peppering!

New Steelbacks signing Chris Lynn

“To get someone of Lynn’s quality is an excellent signing,” said captain Cobb.

“He fits the bill really well in terms of his power at the top of the order and fills that slot for us nicely.”

“I really get the feeling he has a hunger to go out there and perform and when he does Wantage Road certainly won’t be big enough!”

Lynn joins another power hitter, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham, as Northamptonshire’s second overseas player for the tournament.

Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb

Like Neesham, he is available for all 14 group stage matches plus any knockout fixtures that may follow.

Lynn has a wealth of T20 experience having played in the Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League, as well as making more than 100 appearances in the Big Bash for Brisbane Heat.

He has also played 18 T20 Internationals for Australia.

Lynn has scored more than 6,000 T20 runs, hit 40 fifties and two centuries, and has also captained the Heat, and Cobb knows he is going to bring a lot to the Steelbacks party.

“Chris has captained the Brisbane Heat for a number of years too so for me personally he brings those leadership qualities as well," said the Steelbacks skipper.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside him and getting some different views he might have.”

Lynn himself is looking forward to getting going, with the Blast campaign starting in just afew weeks' time on May 26 with a trip to Edgbaston to take on the Birmingham Bears.

“I have always wanted to play county cricket and I’m really looking forward to joining up with Northamptonshire for the Vitality Blast,” said Lynn, who also played for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred last summer.

“The UK is a great place to play and I am hopeful that I can contribute with some good performances and also try to entertain the Steelback fans this summer.”