Cobb delighted to banish Old Trafford demons as Steelbacks see off Lightning

Josh Cobb

Cobb cracked 57 from 32 balls as the Steelbacks easily hunted down Lightning's 153 for seven with 3.4 overs to spare.

The seven-wicket win was witnessed by a sell-out crowd in the County Ground sun.

And it was sweet revenge for the Steelbacks after they suffered an agonising two-wicket defeat to Lightning earlier in the Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The defeat at Old Trafford a few weeks ago has haunted me really, but this eases the pain," Cobb said. "In a top-of-the-table clash it was a great performance and a great win.

“Our bowlers were fantastic, setting the tone in the powerplay by getting early wickets, and we stayed on top for most of the game.

"We have been outstanding with the ball. There was only one over in their 20 you could possibly question and that was against arguably the greatest hitter in the game currently (Tim David) along with Liam Livingstone. That can happen and I’m sure Freddie (Heldreich) will bounce back from that.

“Emilio (Gay) has got 30, but to come in his first game with the intent he showed was outstanding. He loves his four-day batting, but also loves the lights and the big crowd.

"And Ben Curran played a nice senior role without Chris Lynn up the top there. That’s sport, injuries happen and we are in a great place to have people who are raring to go and ready to take their opportunity.