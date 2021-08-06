Chairman Warren looking forward to 'special day' as Northants pay tribute to David Capel

David Capel

The Royal London One Day Cup clash at the County Ground between Northants and Somerset will be the ‘David Capel Memorial Day’.

Capel passed away last September at the age of just 57, suffering from an aggressive brain tumour.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no chance for the club’s supporters to pay their tributes to a man who served Northants as a player and coach for 32 years.

Sunday's clash between the Steelbacks and Somerset will be David Capel Memorial Day

For the match against Somerset, the club are inviting the Capel family and their friends to the County Ground, to remember David and celebrate his life and time with the club.

And they want as many supporters as possible to go along to pay their own tributes to one of the County’s greatest players. The club will be donating £1 from each ticket purchased to the Brain Tumour Charity.

Warren said: “We are delighted to hold this special day in tribute to Northamptonshire CCC legend David Capel.

“Capes was a player who represented club and country, he was Academy director and was responsible for producing some fine talent before becoming first-team coach.

David Capel represented Northants for 32 years as first player and then coach

“Capes was the perfect example of a one-club man, he is sadly missed by all at the club and we are proud to share this day with his family “

Those thoughts were echoed by chief executive Ray Payne, who said: “The club has wanted to show its respect to a true ambassador of Northamptonshire Cricket since 2020.

“This is a first opportunity to do so, with full crowds at Sunday’s Royal London cup match, and events will take place during the day to celebrate David’s career at Northants. We will also be supporting the Capel family’s chosen charity the Brain Tumour Charity.

“The work they do is fantastic and to be able to support them with this event is great.”

“It is going to be a special day for the Northampton cricket community”

Capel, who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame just a few months before his death, made 270 first-class appearances for Northants between 1981 and 1998, as well as playing in 300 List A matches.

In 1987 he became the first Northamptonshire-born cricketer to represent England at Test level since George Thompson 77 years earlier, going on to win 15 caps, and play in 23 one day internationals.

Capel scored 10,869 first-class runs and claimed 467 wickets for Northants, while in limited overs cricket he hit 6,274 runs and claimed 237 wickets. He was part of the side that won the NatWest Trophy at Lord’s in 1992.

And John Sadler, who is head coach for Sunday's match at the County Ground, said: "It will be a fantastic day, and I know the players are looking forward to it, as well as everybody associated with the club.

"I didn't play against David, but I was in opposition teams a couple of times when he was coach here at Northants.

"I did have the pleasure of working with him on a couple of England Under-19 training camps, and got to know him there and pick his brains a little bit.

"He is just a legend of the game and a cricket man through and through, who everybody speaks highly of. Hopefully we can have a good day for him on Sunday."

Capel was that rare breed in professional sport of being a one club man with his home county, and Sadler added: "That is a special bond, and there are still photographs of him up all around the club, and he will always be there watching and supporting us.

"He was a special man, and hopefully we will give him a good send-off with a victory that he will be watching from somewhere."