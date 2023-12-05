Australian fast bowler Chris Tremain will return to Northamptonshire for the start of the 2024 County Championship.

The experienced quick impressed in his short stint in 2023, claiming 13 wickets in his three matches at an average of under 18.

Tremain returns for the opening four rounds of the 2024 County Championship with visa restrictions preventing a longer stay.

The 32-year-old is enjoying a dominant season in the Sheffield Shield and sits top of the competition’s leading wicket takers with 34 scalps at an average of just 15.

Chris Tremain (photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Most recently, he claimed six for 31 and nine in the match to bowl New South Wales to an unlikely victory on the final day against Tasmania.

Northants head coach John Sadler said: "I’m delighted to get Trem back on board with us for 2024.

“His style of bowling is very well suited to English conditions so to have him locked in for those first four games is fantastic.

“He was only with us for a short stint last season but made a huge impact at the club on and off the field.

“He’s in a rich vein of form in Australia at the moment and hopefully that continues when he rejoins us in April.”

And Tremain said: “I’m very excited to be returning to Northamptonshire in 2024.