All-rounder Berg signs new deal to stay at Northants until the end of 2022

Gareth Berg has signed a new 12-month contract with Northants

The 40-year-old all-rounder has put pen to paper on a new deal, having enjoyed a superb start to to the 2021 season.

He has already claimed 20 first-class wickets this summer at less than 20 apiece, and is also averaging 44 with the bat.

Berg initially joined Northants on loan from Hampshire at the back end of the 2019 season before signing a two-year contract the following winter.

His first year at Wantage Road was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, but he has made up for lost time this year and has been rewarded with a further 12-month deal.

“I’m enjoying being back playing the game I love and excited to sign another year to a team that I really value being part of.” said Berg, who recently recorded career-beat match bowling figures of nine for 90 in the win over Sussex.

“I’m really glad to have been making a positive contribution so far this season after a strange start to my contract during the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

“Although the focus may be red ball I’m looking forward to hopefully still be contributing to the team across all formats on and off the field.”

The decision to offer Berg a new contract is one fully supported by David Ripley who has been hugely impressed with the player.

"Gareth has been in a good groove right from the first time he stepped on the grass for us this summer," said the head coach.

“He’s been one of our best bowlers from the start. He’s got some runs, he’s catching them at second slip, he’s fit, he’s got things to say in the group with his coaching hat on.

“He’s just had a great start to the summer and he’s convinced everyone pretty early he can do the same next year."

Ripley also believes there is more to come from the South African-born player with the bat.

“He was a bit low key with his batting last year but he’s really played well this summer," he said.

“He was in my training group over the winter and he’s hit them really well right from the first session we had.

"We’ve been talking about him scoring another hundred actually.