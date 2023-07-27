'A lot of disappointed people' in Northants dressing room after another difficult day

Lancashire are now 156 ahead of Northants with three wickets still remaining, and the hosts will look to finish the job on day four of the LV= County Championship Division One clash at Emirates Old Trafford.

Northants were all out for 342 in their first innings and Lancashire are now 498 for seven, with Josh Bohannon (128), Luke Wells (119) and Phil Salt (105) all having hit centuries.

And Liddle said: "There’s a lot of disappointed people in the dressing room at the moment.

Chris Liddle (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"It’s not the sort of day we wanted to have with the ball.

"Inconsistency cost us but credit to Jack White and Luke Procter for the way they went about things.

"We leaked too many runs and we were unable to put dots on batsmen at times and build pressure.

"Jack’s class in the way he goes about things. What he showed was the importance of holding line and length on a wicket like that and building pressure. He got his rewards (White took three for 69) but he could have got more.

"It’s taken a while for Luke to get the strength back in his shoulder but he ran in and hit the wicket hard, his pace is getting back to where he wants it to be in order for him to be effective."

Lancashire will now look to pile the pressure on Northants on the final day.

And centurion Salt said: "From the position we were in, we had to put our foot down.

"We were trying to go at fives and sixes and above for a period, which isn’t easy on that wicket.

"There was a period of about five overs where we didn’t have a dot ball.

"On a tough wicket where the ball is going up and down, I think they are the sort of important moments in the game.

"Tomorrow I think we will go on for 20, 30 minutes and hope to get 200 ahead.