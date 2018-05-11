CRICKET: Northants Cricket League results, fixtures and pictures special

The sun shone at last and the Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League finally got underway last weekend.

After the first day washout the previous weekend, clubs across the county were relieved to at last get their whites on and get out and play.

In the premier division, reigning champions Old Northamptonians were held to a draw by Brixworth as they began the defence of their crown, while there were wins for Saints, Petereborough, Geddington and Finedon Dolben.

Below are all the details from all of last Saturday’s games, plus the full list of this weekend’s fixtures, and pictures of last weekend’s games between Saints and Rushden in the premier division, and Overstone Park and Burton Latimer in division one.

The pictures were taken by Chron photographer Dave Ikin.

Results

Premier Division

Rushton 217 all out (Marcus Steed 82no, Ben Parker 43, Ethan Delargy 5-48) winning draw versus Brigstock 173-9 (Archie Odgen 56, George Parker 5-55)

Oundle Town 162 all out (Mark Hodgson 32, Ben Smith 69, Mark Edwards 3-21, Rob Sayer 4-45) lost to Peterborough Town 163-4 (David Clarke 48, Rob Sayer 61, Harrison Craig 4-35) by 6 wkts

Northampton Saints 217 all out (Saif Zaib 31, Jack Mousley 48, Charlie Home 47, Mark Wolstenholme 45, Tom Firm 4-44, Oliver Warwick 4-30) beat Rushden Town 207 all out (Charlie Thurston 119, Jack Higginbotham 3-41, Saif Zaib 3-32) by 10 runs

Geddington 201-8 (Tiann Raubenheimer 33, Andrew Reynoldson 69, Adil Arif 29) beat Horton House 187 all out (Ben Wall 55, Andrew Neate 36, Jack Carroll 32, Jamie Kay 3-31, Chris Murdoch 3-28) by 14 runs

Wollaston 57 all out (Jack Chopping 5-32) lost to Finedon Dolben 58-0 by 10 wkts

Old Northamptonians 168-9 (Admrit Basra 41, Rob white 47, Ashley Starmer 4-61, Callum Guest 3-27) winning draw versus Brixworth 147-9 (John Brewers 43, Richard Kaufman 3-47, Rob White 4-39)

Division One

Loddington & Mawsley 259-9 (Jaymesh Patel 48, Andrew Flint 66, Martin Prowse 55, Ben Roberts 38, Damian Reid 3-58) winning draw versus Isham 198-7 (Simon Court 109no)

Weekley & Warkton 112 all out (Chirag Mandaviya 28, Theo Brooks 6-21, Guven Kooner 3-23) lost to Kettering Town 113-4 (Guven Kooner 36) by 6 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIs 128 all out (Oliver Forskitt-Brown 3-16, Jon Gibson 3-16) beat East Haddon 85 all out (Ed Smith 28, Toby Mitchell 5-20) by 43 runs

Burton Latimer 235 all out (Scott Sanders 39, Aiden Cunningham 62, Luke O’dell 42, Guy Sunter 5-76) winning draw versus Overstone Park 233-9 (Ryan Arnold 37, Vikesh Patel 57, Marc Bliss 49, David Shelford 4-34)

Irthlingborough Town 195 all out (Kieran Fowler 73, Simon Denton 34, Alex Strong 3-36) beat Stony Stratford 144 all out (Sainath Ravikumar 30, Ben Parsons 3-35, Simon Denton 3-34, Craig Fowler 3-23) by 51 runs

Desborough Town 159 all out (Craig Burger 50, Kyle Awbery 3-30, Sam Owen 4-50) beat Wellingborough Town 122 all out (James Howes 48, Jack Bilson 3-42, Simon Renshaw 3-12) by 37 runs

Division Two

Peterborough Town IIs 229-6 (Danyaal Malik 49, Dhaanyaal Iqbal 86, Connor Parnell 41) lost to Earls Barton 233-8 (Thomas Mills 108, George Brooks 35, Matt Milner 3-41) by 2 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance 256-8 (Wendell Pemberton 28, Pieter Pretorius 108, Eddie Fowler 32, Jamie Forrest 38, Varun Parmar 3-57) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 187 all out (Elliott West 81, Eddie Fowler 5-29) by 69 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 127 all out (Elliott Patterson 29, Rohin Thapar 4-32, Mehul Adatia 4-29) lost to Rothwell Town 131-6 (Faraz Ulhaq 42, Rohin Thapar 27, Dave Prophet 4-38) by 4 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands 271-6 (Thomas Robotham 125, Dan Wood 67, Jack Fuller 4-63) beat Long Buckby 96 all out (Warren Courtney 43, Jake Spencer 3-25, Ben Harris 4-23) by 175 runs

Thrapston 126 all out (William Cade 29, Greg Pearce 5-46, Matthew Afford 3-13) lost to Great Houghton 130-0 (Ben Mousley 74no, Kieran Lane 32no) by 6 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 174-8 (Bhavin Patel 27, Jignesh Patel 56, Romey Patel 52) tied with Old 174-9 (Ben Street 45, Sam Street 38, Priyadatt Joshi 4-38)

Division Three

Great Oakley conceded against Geddington

Stony Stratford IIs 172 all out (Joel Coxon 45, Devang Shah 5-46) lost to Horton House IIs 175-4 (John Wolstenholme 51no, Sean Mulvey 30, Ryan Turner 63) by 6 wkts

Oundle Town IIs 261-5 (Matthew Ingram 79, Peter Wilson 49, Jonathan Dalley 47) lost to Weldon 265 all out (Thomas Chenery 28, Connor McAlinden 106no, Jonathan Freeman 65no) by 5 wkts

Rushden Town IIs 105 all out (Jamie Souster 4-20) tied with Irchester 105 all out (Brendon Tate 27, James Rawlins 3-28, William Liptrot 3-16)

Wellingborough OGs 217-9 (Mauro Saracino 74, Anthony Shepherdson 32, Tyler Richards 36no, Dave Marlow 3-61, Robert Dow 3-41) beat Brixworth IIs 165-7 (Robert Dow 34, Tom Chapman 38no) by 52 runs

Wollaston IIs 255-7 (Andy Luck 34, Simon Driver 29, Steve Musgrave 65, Darren Laughton 37no) beat Heyford 183 all out (James Edwards 37, Joshua Steggles 3-49, John Pike 4-25) by 3 wkts

Division Four

Bowden 256 all out (Anthony Paton 128, Karl Pollard 43, Karl Tapp 3-55) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 257-5 (Alex Bendon 103, Sam Coleman 47, Daniel Boughton 3-45) by wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 222 all out (Noorullah Alozi 34, Mark Richardson 57, Lawrence Knowles 67, Owen West 6-42) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 110 all out (Oliver Webb 44, Tejas Patel 28no, Brian Motetzu 6-31) by 112 runs

ONs IIIs 214-7 (Sam Hawkins 68, Dave Watkin 68, Toby Webbley 3-61) lost to Higham Ferrers Town 210 all out (Dean Czyz 72, Steven Materna 29, Kishor Patel 35, Rory Seymour 3-62, Tom White 3-38) by 3 wkts

Rushton IIs 86 all out (Geoff Thompson 35, Daniel Denton 3-19, Richard Darwin 5-3) lost to Kempston Hammers 87-6 (Gary Callaghan 5-52) by 4 wkts

Raunds Town 255-9 (Ben Simpson 28, Lewis Gates 30, Lee Morgan 47, Ollie Bates 76, Hitesh Patel 3-65) beat Overstone Park IIs 159 all out (Ben Hartley 73, Lee Morgan 3-9) by 96 runs

Podington 265 all out (Adam Tee 33, John Humphreys 39, Joshua Ozier 60, Tom Hart 30, Archie Houghton 3-27) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough 163 all out (Zander Smith 30, Olly Marriott 51, Liam Souster 3-41) by 102 runs

Division Five

Bedford 273-9 (Thomas Blythman 38, Dom Mawdsley 103, Thomas Carr 30, Martin Wall 5-65) beat Bold Dragoon 242 all out (Marcus Bates 46, Martin Wall 85, Rohan Mehmi 3-15, Jonathan Dove 5-43) by 31 runs

Carrib United 225-9 (Abid Zia 33, Ming Hestic 88, Faisal Hanif 40, Fletcher Callaghan 3-19, Matt Morrissey 4-43) beat Cogenhoe 177 all out (Ryan Knight 46, Ben Garratt 32, Alex Harvey-Jones 41, Wilf Paris 4-37) by 48 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 83 all out (Michael Allen 3-21) lost to Harlestone 84-1 (Fahad Ahmed 45no) by 9 wkts

Northampton Saints IIIs versus Kettering Town IIs was abandoned

S & L Corby 153 all out (Owen Dunn 49, Umer Abbasi 50, Martin Lewis 4-38) lost to Yelvertoft 154-3 (James Martin 69, Daniel Mcllhiney 36no) by 7 wkts

Division Six

Burton Latimer IIs 245-2 (Alan Sewell 109no, Liam Sayles 67, Mark Wittering 44no) beat Rothwell Town IIs 96 all out (Bill Craddock 4-26) by 149 runs

Earls Barton IIs 151 all out (Jack Pickering 39, Chris Smart 32no, Ben Kennedy 4-18, Jon Clough 4-35) beat East Haddon 115 all out (George Crisp 4-23) by 36 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 193-6 (Ben Potkins 102, Paul Parsons 33, Ryan Simpson 27) beat St Michael’s 74 63 all out (Mario Wickremasinghe 32, Lee Parsons 6-6) by 130 runs

Spencer Bruerne 177 all out (Alex Holmes 79, Ashley Morris 65) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 64 all out (Matthew Law 4-3) by 113 runs

Division Seven

Bugbrooke 116 all out (Damien Baines 3-24, Ian Ward 4-28) lost to Gretton 119-9 (Jamie Cross 5-37) by 1 wkt

Desborough Town IIs 127 all out (Christopher Barton 30, Alan Steed 37no, Ben Thorpe 5-2, Lewis Hunt 3-26) lost to Old 130-3 (Alex Culverhouse 64no, Gareth Tighe 30, Daniel Barton 3-20) by 7 wkts

Great Oakley conceded against Loddington & Mawsley

Division Eight

Horton House IIIs 102 all out (Harry Wilford 4-20) beat Bowden IIs 62 all out (Kevin Taylor 4-13) by 40 runs

Long Buckby IIs 101 all out (Michael Dicks 3-22, Lewis Pretty 3-9) lost to Raunds Town IIs 103-9 (Max Harris 3-17) by 1 wkt

Mears Ashby 125 all out (Stuart Gray 47no, Gary Ray 3-18, Anup Patel 4-31) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 128-9 (Sam Gilkes 31, Chris Locke 32, Anthony Fragola 3-19, Jamie Burrows 3-38) by 1 wkt

Wellingborough OGs IIs 219-8 (Lahkan Trivedi 55, Vikram Mazumdar 62, Sam Gerry 4-43, Stuart Fox 3-20) beat Oundle Town IIIs 152 all out (Sam Gerry 41, Matthew Ward 4-48) by 67 runs

Barton Seagrave 187 all out (Tony Clampin 85, James Loader 31, Ben Miller 4-41) lost to Sun Hardingstone 188-4 (Jack Larkin 84, Lee Bennett 39, Phillip Monkman 37) by 6 wkts

Division Nine

Brixworth IIIs 116-2 (Keith Halford 45no) beat Wollaston IIIs 114 all out (Lewis North-Row 31, Charlie Lloyd 3-24, Matthew Cox 3-12) by 8 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIIs 133 all out (James Westley 58, Andy Usher 4-41) lost to Great Houghton IIs 135-5 (Alex Osborn 47no) by 5 wkts

Irchester IIs 146 all out (Jordan Everitt 29) lost to Heyford IIs 148-0 (Joshua Bastin 66no, Connor Robson 71no) by 10 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 103 all out (Thomas Ray 5-21, Brian Mitcham 3-14) lost to Little Harrowden 104-5 (Matthew Roberts 42no) by 5 wkts

Weldon IIs 105 all out (Matthew Hay 32, Malcolm Swann 4-18, Geoff Lambert 3-20) beat St Michael’s 87 all out (Dave Freebody 5-17) by 18 runs

Division 10

Brigstock IIs 213-5 (Oliver Day 41, Jamie Mills 50, Harry Howell 50no, Henry Spencer 32) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIs 211 all out (Danny Mackintosh 39, Stuart Gill 39, Kyle Dufty 80no, Matt Howell 3-69) by 5 wkts

Geddington IIIs 185-7 (Mark Thomas 30, Brodie Biddle 39, James Bye 34no, Harry Spence 29, Harjit Kang 3-9) beat Kettering Town IIIs 60 all out (Mark Pearson 4-21, Matthew Knight 3-17) by 125 runs

Overstone Park IVs versus Finedon Dolben IVs was abandoned

Rushden Town IIIs 95-6 (Russell Eady 33, Syed Naqvi 3-16) beat Harlestone IIs 87 all out (Russell Eady 3-29, Roy Eady 3-10) by 8 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 97-9 (Stephen Turner 27, Mark Bird 4-20) beat Cogenhoe IIs 71 all out (Mark Bird 28, Lee Walton 3-20, Luke Peasnall 5-8) by 26 runs

Division 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 142-2 (Hashan Ramanadanpulle 60, Adam Boss 3-22, Sean O’Sullivan 3-34) beat Stony Stratford IVs 140 all out (Ian Watson 55no, Tyler Jolley 35, Michael Gardner 32) by 8 wkts

Bold Dragoon IIs 179-8 (Russell Heyworth 70, Ahmed Shah 42, Cadie Cabey 3-32) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 92 all out by 87 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 336-4 (Matthew Ward 81, Robert Anderson 139, Andrew Boot 38no) beat Thrapston IIIs 116 all out by 220 runs

Division 12

Barby IIIs 123 all out (Alex Watson 27, Robert Kennedy 3-16, Harry Wright 3-32, Charles Wright 3-19) lost to Obelisk IIs 127-2 (Ryan Rayment 54, Michael Charnley 30no) by 8 wkts

Brixworth IVs 140-9 (Max Cilfton 65no, Thomas Brett 3-32, Charlie Bridgeford 3-20) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIIs 141-2 (Pritul Khagram 64no, Peter Wills 40) by 9 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 238-7 (Liam Goodall 29, Ben Cole 94, Timothy Shea 29no) beat Bugbrooke IIs 147 all out (Ed Trafford 30, George Biddon 28, Ben Cole 4-3) by 91 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 199-9 (Keith Finson 71, Richard Muscutt 51) beat Old IIIs 170-9 (Timothy Keeber 55, Cai Mackman 38, Richard Muscutt 4-36) by 29 runs

St Michael’s 74 IIs versus Grange Park was cancelled

Division 13

Weldon IIIs 53 all out (Dean Gardner 4-22) lost to Barton Seagrave IIs 54-0 (Derek Goodwin 35no) by 10 wkts

Geddington IVs 66 all out (Ben Rae 3-9, Steven Rolf 4-15) lost to Kettering Town IVs 68-3 by 7

wkts

S & L Corby IIIs 112 all out (Kieran Lawman 44, Jack Walton 3-7) lost to Northampton Saints IVs 113-9 (Dave Shardlow 36, Rylee Wilkinson 3-16) by 1 wkt

Isham Zingari 49 all out (Ketan Kadakia 3-5) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 50-5 by 5 wkts

Thrapston IVs 129 all out beat West Haddon IIs 112-8 by 17 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, May 12

Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League

Premier Division: Brigstock v Geddington, Horton House v Brixworth, Old Northamptonians v Peterborough, Oundle v Northampton Saints, Rushden v Finedon Dolben, Wollaston v Rushton.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Old Northamptonians IIs, Desborough v Overstone Park, East Haddon v Stony Stratford, Irthlingborough Town v Isham, Loddington v Kettering, Weekley & Warkton v Wellingborough Town.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Wellingborough Indians, Great Houghton v Kislingbury, Long Buckby v Thrapston, Northampton Saints IIs v Earls Barton, Old v Rothwell, Peterborough IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Great Oakley, Geddington IIs v Horton House IIs, Heyford v Rushden IIs, Irchester v Oundle IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Wollaston IIs, Weldon v Old Grammarians.

Division Four: Old Northamptonians IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Overstone Park IIs v Bowden, Podington v Kempston, Rushton IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Raunds, Wellingborough Town IIs v Higham Ferrers.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Cogenhoe, Caribbean United v S&L Corby, Kettering IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Bold Dragoon, Thrapston IIs v Harlestone, Yelvertoft v Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Isham IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Rothwell IIs v Spencer Bruerne, St Michaels 74 v East Haddon IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Podington IIs.

Division Seven: Gretton v Desborough IIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Bugbrooke, S&L Corby IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Oundle IIIs, Bowden IIs v Long Buckby IIs, Mears Ashby v Hardingstone, Old Grammarians IIs v Horton House IIIs, Raunds IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Great Houghton IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Weldon IIs, St Michaels (N) v Irchester IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Little Harrowden.

Division 10: Cogenhoe IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Rushden IIIs, Geddington IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Harlestone IIs v Brigstock IIs, Kislingbury IIs v Kettering IIIs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Hardingstone IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Horton House IVs v Stony Stratford IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v Barby IIIs, Grange Park v Brixworth IVs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Old IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Mears Ashby IIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v Geddington IVs, Kettering IVs v S&L Corby IIIs, Northampton Saints Grendon IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Thrapston IVs v Stony Stratford Vs, Weldon IIIs v West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs.