Collins claims hat-trick as Wanderers put 11 tries past Wasps A

Tom Collins staked his claim for a first-team place with another Wanderers super show on Monday night.

The wing scored a hat-trick in an 11-try evisceration of Wasps at Franklin's Gardens, with the Wanderers winning 75-26.

George Furbank scored but picked up an injury in the process

It was a ninth bonus-point victory from as many matches in their defence of the Prem Rugby A League title.

And Collins certainly made his mark, with his first two tries leaving Wasps utterly bamboozled as he sped past several players on both occasions.

It backed up the 25-year-old's four-try showing for the Wanderers against Sale Sharks back in November and earned Collins a big ovation from the home fans in attendance.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell also impressed with a couple of tries, with Charlie Clare, George Furbank, Fraser Dingwall, Jamie Elliott, Tom Stephenson and Will Allman also scoring.

James Grayson kicked superbly from the tee

James Grayson kicked brilliantly from the tee, converting 10 of his team's 11 tries.

The signs were ominous for Wasps from the off as Collins produced a stunning solo effort.

He completely confused the Wasps rearguard by stepping past would-be defenders at will before flying over the line.

It was a moment of magic from the wing, who saw Grayson add the extras to put the Wanderers 7-0 up early on.

Tom Collins was unstoppable at times

It wasn't long before the home side had their second score as a big lineout drive resulted in hooker Clare powering over.

Grayson again added the extras and it was already looking likely to be a long night for Wasps A.

Mitchell was soon racing in on the right for the Wanderers' third score, and the hunt for the bonus-point try was on.

It didn't take long for the Wanderers to register it as they scored from an eye-catching counter-attack.

Mitchell started the move, chasing back and sidestepping a couple of players before he handed the ball to Ken Pisi and the Samoan set up Furbank for the score.

Furbank injured himself in the act of scoring, with Elliott coming on to replace him before Grayson landed another conversion.

Collins, who shifted to full-back in Furbank's absence, then illuminated the game once again with a score that might have been even better than his fantastic first.

He picked up the ball on halfway and left Wasps trailing in his wake as he used his pace to cut through for the score.

Grayson again landed the conversion with aplomb, probably leaving the men in white wishing they could wave the white flag.

But Wasps did manage to respond with a score of their own as prop George Thornton powered over out wide and fly-half Sunni Jardine converted.

However, the Wanderers were to have the final say in a dominant first 40 minutes as Mitchell spotted a gap and sped over the line after some patient build-up play.

Grayson again converted to make it 42-7 at half-time.

The second half started with a seventh Wanderers score as Stephenson skipped through and offloaded to centre partner Dingwall, who dived over.

Grayson's conversions were becoming a given and he notched the two points to take his team to just a point shy of the half-century.

Wasps hit back with Tom Jubb's try and Jardine's conversion, but the Wanderers went straight back up the other end and Collins set up Elliott to score out wide.

Grayson added the extras and it wasn't long before Collins got his third try of the night before being replaced to a roar of acclaim from the home supporters.

Stephenson was the next Wanderers scorer, with Grayson making it 10 conversions from 10 attempts.

But Wasps did manage to rally late on as a double from Dan Moor bagged them a try bonus point before Allman finished the Wanderers scoring with the final play of the game.

Grayson was agonisingly close to completing what would have been a perfect night from the tee, but his conversion came back off the post.

Wanderers: Furbank (Elliott 19); Pisi, Dingwall, Stephenson (c), T Collins (Estelles 57); Grayson, Mitchell (Kessell 40); Trinder, Clare (Fish 44), Painter (M Collins 40); Moon, Craig (D Onojaife 40); Ludlam, Ryan, Eadie (Allman 64).

Wasps A: James; Moor, Anderson, Eastgate, Goble; Jardine, Hampson (c); Thornton, Oghre, Stuart; Garratt, Jubb; Curran, Seabrook, Willis.