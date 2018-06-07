Cobblers boss Austin relaxed about search for assistant

Cobblers boss Dean Austin says he is 'very relaxed' about his search for an assistant manager.

Austin has revealed that he has spoken to 'four or five people' about becoming his No.2.

But an appointment has yet to be made, with Austin taking his time over the decision.

The 48-year-old became Town's full-time boss last month after impressing during a caretaker stint.

And Austin will now look to lead Cobblers to promotion in Sky Bet League Two next season.

To do that, he will need the right person alongside him to help steer the ship.

But he will not be rushing into any decisions on who to appoint.

"I'm very relaxed with it," former Tottenham full-back Austin said.

"I've spoken to four or five people now, who I know well in the game, but getting the recruitment of the players and it being strategically being right, it's no different when it comes to the No.2.

"I just want to make sure I get the right character, the right foil for me and the right person that's the right foil for the players and this great football club."

Cobblers' first pre-season friendly, at Sileby Rangers, is now less than a month away.

And Austin can't wait to get going.

He said: "Now I'm back in, I wish we were starting training tomorrow.

"I'm ready to go now.

"I've had my little break, and it was a little break because I'm constantly obsessed about this team and this club and trying to drive it forward this season."