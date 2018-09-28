Burrell and Painter return for Saints' trip to Bristol

Luther Burrell will be back in the Saints starting 15 when they travel to Bristol Bears on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Burrell is the man given the nod to replace Andy Symons, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up at Bath last weekend.

The other Saints change to the team that lost 17-15 at the rain-soaked Rec comes up front, with Ehren Painter making his second first-team start, replacing tighthead prop Ben Franks.

Heinrich Brüssow (concussion) and James Haskell (ankle) remain sidelined so Jamie Gibson and Lewis Ludlam continue in the back row.

Bristol have won both of their Gallagher Premiership home matches this season, but they are forced to make two changes to the team that beat Harlequins last weekend.

Jack Lam replaces Jordan Crane in the back row, while Joe Latta has recovered from a shoulder injury and comes in for Chris Vui.

Bristol Bears: O’Conor; Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa; Holmes, Latta; Luatua (c), Smith, Lam.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Joyce, Haining, Stirzaker, Sheedy, Kirchner.

Saints: Tuala; Collins, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Hartley (cc), Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Kellaway, Mallinder.